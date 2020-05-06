Berea city officials were confronted with some difficult decisions during Tuesday’s business meeting when they were asked whether to keep the Berea City Pool closed for the season. Council members also confronted the question of whether to go ahead with some form of July 4 celebration.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and City Administrator David Gregory solicited comments from the council before a final decision was made on the matter. Officials noted that state coronavirus policy rules out opening the pool during May and June, raising the question of whether the pool should be opened at all for the season. The administration is recommending keeping the pool closed.
“Currently, Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines do not allow for the opening of swimming pools and recreational facilities,” the City said in a press release Wednesday morning. “Currently there is no timeline for when that might happen, if at all, this year. Due to the significant lead time required to start-up, maintain, and operate the facility, it is not feasible to consider
opening our facility. We are hopeful to resume normal operations in 2021.”
While a final decision was announced with regard to the pool on Wednesday morning, city council members seemed to agree that the city should at least allow for a fireworks show, which residents could safely enjoy with appropriate social distancing.
“I would probably lean toward keeping that,” Greogry said of the fireworks show, noting the City of Richmond will be staging their annual show. “I think we need to have any semblance of normalcy that we can have.” The cost of the fireworks show is $9,000, and officials must inform the vendor whether to go ahead by the middle of May, officials said.
Ronnie Terrill, Steve Caudill, Jim Davis, Emily LaDouceur and Cora Jane Wilson agreed that the fireworks display should occur even if other 4th of July events are canceled. “I think we need to have something for the people here. The kids need some type of normal,” Wilson said. At that point, John Payne pointed out staging the show was a matter of safety, as there would be many more people shooting off fireworks in residential neighborhoods if there was no fireworks show staged by the city.
City officials grappled with the same question with regard to the upcoming craft fair in July.
Ronnie Terrill was in favor of going ahead with the event while stipulating that attendees should wear masks. Emily LaDouceur suggested that if the July event does not take place at the designated time, tourism should assist vendors in displaying their products online.
Gregory also noted that the July event could be rescheduled for the fall in conjunction with the annual fall craft fair.
In other news, the council unanimously ratified an agreement in which the city and other county agencies would provide emergency housing for first responders infected with COVID-19.
Though Madison County has only had 30 reported cases of the virus, and no first responders have been infected, the agreement allows for infected personnel to stay at local lodging while they recover instead of possibly infecting their families at home.
The designated lodging is at Quality Inn in Richmond and Creekside Lodge In Berea. The measure was approved unanimously.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a measure allowing for a flexible benefits plan for city employees. The agreement with Benefits Marketing Solutions, LLC enables the city to provide employees with options such as a dependent care assistance program, healthcare flexible spending account plan, tax free transportation program, and a health savings account.
During the city administrator’s report, Gregory said contractors are waiting for materials to begin a much needed drainage project in the Holly Hill neighborhood. Gregory also urged residents to exercise caution as the fire department is reporting an increase in home and vehicle fires during the pandemic quarantine.
During council comments, both Jim Davis and Cora Jane Wilson urged city residents to support local businesses when they can, since many are suffering from the effects of the quarantine.
During the mayor’s report, Fraley asked residents to participate in the 2020 Census, noting that citizens have the option to be counted by phone, mail or the Internet. Fraley reiterated an accurate count is vital for Berea to receive its share of state and federal funding.
