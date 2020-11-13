The Berea City Council is mulling a proposal to build a mountain bike trail near U.S. 25 N., a move that could potentially bolster the city’s appeal as an adventure tourism destination. City leaders discussed the proposal Tuesday evening during a discussion of budget amendments for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill said the project would consist of a three to four-mile long mountain bike trail located on city land on U.S. 25, just north of the city’s water treatment plant. The initial plan was to budget money for the design of the project, but the pandemic curtailed all of the city’s capital improvement projects. The land is located in a flood plain, making it undesirable for industrial development. A city budget amendment proposes an initial investment of $10,000 for the design of the trail.
“I think we could have a top-of-the-line, three to four mile mountain bike trail and what’s called a pump track,” Caudill said, adding a pump trail would make the facility accessible for bikers of most skill levels and ages. “I think that’s really important because it will touch the entire community. And moreover, we would be the only place within about a two-hour drive, that would have a well-built and well-maintained pump track, and that presents a lot of opportunities, I think,” Caudill added.
‘I just think it’s a good use of the land,” said Councilman Jim Davis, who chairs the council’s Economic Development Committee. “As it stands right now, it doesn’t really have any industrial use unless somebody’s got an awful lot of money to fill it in.”
“Part of this is for trail running as well,” Mayor Bruce Fraley interjected. ‘I know there’s a whole slew of trail runners who will enjoy this. Also, not only is this something that will increase tourism, but it’s a way to give back to our own citizens, where people of all ages can mountain bike or trail run. So it seems to be money well spent.” Caudill speculated the cost of building a quality mountain bike trail could reach $75,000, depending on how it is ultimately designed.
The proposal comes at a time when the Berea Tourism Commission has expressed an intention to promote the city’s outdoor tourism options. Caudill said the next step is to consult the Berea Tourism Commission to gauge whether they would support a joint effort with the city.
In other news, City Administrator David Gregory outlined a series of budget amendments, noting the city’s financial position unfolded better than expected in fiscal year 2020-2021 given the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The administration is proposing a 1.7 percent cost-of-living increase for city employees not on probation, which comes after wage increases were frozen during the early stages of the pandemic.
Overall, the city projected a fund balance of $10.5 million, but the city’s balance came in at $11.9 million after officials scaled back revenue projections and cut spending. That’s an increase of approximately $1.4 million, which was aided by the receipt of federal funds awarded to the city for pandemic costs.
Significant changes in the budget include the city taking in $1 million for 40 acres of land sold to AppHarvest. Approximately $930,000 of that money will be reinvested in the Berea Industrial Park to attract more prospective employers, officials said.
City officials are recommending a $365,000 allocation for the Berea Police Department for body cameras, software, and other equipment. Gregory explained the BPD is currently using second-hand equipment from the Richmond Police Department, and that it is breaking down to the point that not all officers are equipped with cameras. Gregory noted the city is negotiating to have that cost spread out over five years. Both Fraley and Davis noted the cameras are a necessity for protecting both police and citizens.
Additionally, as the city looks to replace patrol cars for the Berea Police Department, Gregory said the administration is exploring options to include electric vehicles. Gregory noted could save the city thousands of dollars in annual fuel costs.
In other business, the city accepted a bid for plumbing and electrical services from D.T. Construction, as well as adopting an ordinance regulating open records management.
In a separate discussion, Berea City Councilmember Emily LaDouceur expressed hope that the city would design some kind of economic incentive for small businesses in Berea, just as the city is giving incentives to manufacturers. Both Caudill and Councilman Jerry Little expressed support for exploring LaDouceur’s suggestion after she noted small businesses are facing steep challenges as the pandemic progresses.
The next Berea City Council meeting is November 24.
