By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The city of Berea could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars as a result of class action lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.
Fraley raised the issue Tuesday during a meeting of the Berea City Council, noting the city has signed on for one class action suit against opioid manufacturers, and will likely sign onto another lawsuit against drug distributors such as major pharmacy chains. Citing the litigation against manufacturers, Fraley said Berea might receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlement money.
“We’re expecting about $400,000 from that, but it can only be used for very narrow purposes, and that’s basically treatment, recovery, prevention of opioid addiction,” Fraley said. “We don’t know precisely how much we’re going to get, and when we’re going to get it.”
Fraley added the two defendants in the first lawsuit could pay the settlement over a period of nine years, and 18 years, respectively. However, the companies are allowed to pay the settlements early, Fraley said.
The second lawsuit involves pharmacies and other drug distributors, Fraley noted, adding the city may sign onto that class action suit. The potential payout from that class action lawsuit has not been specifically determined, however the settlement could potentially be slightly less than the first lawsuit, said Fraley.
Concerning how Berea could use the settlement money, Fraley said the city is exploring various options to fight opioid addiction in the community, whether it is collaborating with other local governments, or initiating projects under the guidance of Community Resource Coordinator Zinnia Hensley.
“We’re looking at projects to put that money to good use, and that’s what we want to do - make sure that we’re using that in the right way,” Fraley said.
At one point, Berea City Council member Teresa Scenters questioned whether the lawsuit against pharmacies would affect independent, locally owned establishments in town. Fraley replied that would highly unlikely, in his view, since the defendants have already been named in the national class action lawsuits.
On an unrelated note, Fraley updated council members on a development involving former Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott. Fraley explained that city policy requires outgoing employees to return city property, and that a routine review by City Administrator Rose Beverly revealed that Scott was still in possession of city property when he left the city for a position at Eastern Kentucky University. Scott also made purchases on a city credit card that were not directly related to city business, officials said.
Fraley said Scott was subsequently contacted, and that with his cooperation, city property was returned, and the city was fully reimbursed for expenses Scott incurred. Council members thanked Fraley and Beverly for their due diligence in resolving the issue.
In other business, the council heard a presentation from Lloyd Jordison of the Madison County Health Department, who encouraged the council to adopt Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Safe Streets, Roads and Highways Policy.
Jordison noted, for example, that the improvement of highways, sidewalks and shared use paths sends a positive message about a city’s concerns for quality of life, but more importantly, it can save lives. Citing statistics that span over the last decade, Jordison said there have been approximately two pedestrian fatalities per year in Madison County, and approximately one pedestrian fatality per year in Berea during that same time.
Councilman David Rowlette said that while the city is making efforts to make roadways safer for pedestrians, such as enforcing speed limits on Highways 1016 and 21, pedestrian safety should continue to be a priority.
Councilman Ronnie Terrill suggested more sidewalks are needed near Indian Fort, and he added during council comments that the city should continue to lobby officials in Frankfort enhance pedestrian safety on Highway 1016 on the bridge going over Silver Creek.
In other business:
• The Council voted unanimously to add President’s Day to the list of holidays for city employees. The change is consistent with the policy of other local governments, as well as state and federal government offices.
• The council voted for Berea to continue in the state’s deferred compensation plan, a program in which the city has been enrolled since 2011.
• Finance Director Susan Meeks provided an update on the state of her department, stating the city is currently on track to exceed its revenue goals for the fiscal year. Additionally, Meeks reported Berea Municipal Utilities is expected to launch a website next week that will provide new information and conveniences for utilities customers.
The next Berea City Council meeting is scheduled for February 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.