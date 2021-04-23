The Berea City Council approved a municipal order Tuesday night that implements longevity pay for municipal employees. The measure was introduced to give staffers incentives to remain at the city.
Under the order, employees serving between five and 25 years would receive a longevity bonus on the following scale. Employees serving five years would receive a bonus of $500, employees reaching the 10-year mark would receive $1,000, 15-year employees would be entitled to $1,500, while employees serving 20 and 25 years would receive $2,000 and $2,500, respectively.
In a work session before the regular council meeting, Berea City Administrator David Gregory said the cost would be approximately $30,000 in the next fiscal year. “Compared to a general fund budget in the millions of dollars, a $30,000 investment, in my opinion, is a very small drop in the bucket to recognize the value and importance of our employees,” Gregory said.
In other news, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance amending the city’s animal control ordinance. The ordinance stipulates that owners will be required to keep their dogs on a leash, except in the new dog park at 200 Harrison Road, and they are also required to clean up waste from their pets. The city has installed pet waste cleanup bags and stations to help citizens comply.
On a related note, the council unanimously approved a measure to name the facility the Tillie Park Off Leash Dog Area. In proposing the order, Berea City Councilmember John Payne noted Tillie was a fixture at the Pinnacles for many years, where she accompanied visitors on their hikes. Tillie died in 2013. Councilmember Teresa Scenters proposed the name during the meeting of the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee. The dog park is expected to officially open in mid-May, Gregory said.
In other business, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley opened two bids to repair the Russel Acton Folk Center. Officials have said the caulking material between the timbers of the building is breaking down, which will likely lead to water damage to the building in the future. Justin’s Pressure Washing, of Berea, submitted a bid of $19,307.50. Jacob’s Ladder Caulking LLC, of Manchester, submitted a bid that includes both interior and exterior repairs for $60,833. The bids were referred to the city administrator for further evaluation. “It is important. This building has a history, and we want to preserve it,” Gregory said.
The city also accepted a bid from Rawdon Myers, of Milford, Ohio, for upgrading Berea’s water treatment plant filtration system for $59,401.
Also approved Tuesday was resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for an airport coronavirus response grant on behalf of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. The grant is available through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Meanwhile, Mike Cornelison was unanimously approved to serve a second three-year term on the Berea Ethics Board. He is currently serving as the chairman.
During mayoral comments, Bruce Fraley noted an upcoming job fair on May 6 at the Berea Intergenerational Center for prospective restaurant employees. The Thursday event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fraley said the event is greatly needed to help the local restaurant industry because some eateries are having difficulty finding employees. At least one restaurant in town has had to reduce operating hours for lack of staff, and many other restaurants in town are advertising for workers.
Prior to Tuesday’s business meeting, Public Works Director Donnie Davidson gave the council an overview of his department, which provides a wide assortment of servers to citizens, including snow removal, street and concrete repair, mowing of city properties, and maintenance of city waterways. In all, Public Works maintains 64.7 miles of roads. Davidson and his staff drew praise from council members.
“I just want to commend Donnie and his crew for everything they do for the city. They are always moving and always working, and I don’t see how they get as much done as they do,” said Councilmember Jim Davis. “Anytime I’ve called them about an issue or a problem, they’re there to fix it, and I appreciate them immensely.” On a related note, Councilmember Katie Startzman expressed thanks for the direct services Public Works provide to citizens, such as brush and leaf pick-up.
In a separate presentation, Finance Director Susan Meeks outlined her department’s efforts in internal controls to prevent fraud in the city, which includes setting appropriate procedures, creating an atmosphere that values ethical conduct, and anticipating ways in which fraud can occur, then countering them with appropriate measures. Meeks and her department drew praise from Finance and Audit Chair Steve Caudill. “Susan and her staff do a fantastic job of keeping us in a position of financial strength,” Caudill said.
