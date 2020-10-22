Emily LaDouceur considers her role as mother to her two sons her most prestigious title, and works as a health tech Auditor/Researcher. As a firm believer in the adage “it takes a village,” she takes her role as a public servant seriously. A few of her community commitments include serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) - providing advocacy for children in the child welfare system who have been abused and/or neglected, Head Coach of the Girls On The Run (GOTR) Berea team, and a member of both Berea Women’s Clubs. Emily is a member of First Christian Church, a volunteer at the Berea Food Bank, and the founder of the Coalition to End Homelessness, Berea. She love our community! If you would like to learn more, you can visit www.emilyladouceur.com or you can even give her a call at (859) 694-0533.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I ran once, last election, and won a seat. My hope in serving as your representative is to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to live up to their greatest potential. Having served one term now, I come to this election with the experience needed to get work done in our local government.
I am running for re-election to a second term to continue the work I have dedicated my life to: developing communities, empowering our youth, and eradicating poverty and oppression.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
The current coronavirus pandemic presents a real challenge for the future of our city. We are likely looking at a depressed economy as we head into 2021 and through this next term. This not only affects our fiscal budget as a city, but the burden on the wallets of Berea’s families will result in more food and housing insecurity, which we know can impact drug addiction rates as well. These issues in turn put a strain on our first responders and front line workers. We must have council members who work diligently right now to prepare for an uncertain future. I take great pride in the fact I spent my first term scouring and scrutinizing our budget and advocating for prudent use of taxpayer dollars.
What is the role of city Government?
To distill it down to the basics, the role of city government is to take the pool of our taxpayer dollars and provide the highest quality services and infrastructure to our community, while modeling leadership that inspires an amicably engaged citizenry.
I like to frame our role by asking the question, “how do we create a beloved community?” We answer this question by addressing:
• how we pay our bills (Fiscal Responsibility),
• how we expand (Economic Development), and
• how we take care of each other (Social Responsibility)
I recently conducted a series of virtual town halls with local experts in our community to discuss these categories more in-depth. They can be viewed from my council Facebook page entitled “Berea City Councilwoman Emily LaDouceur.”
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
I believe our city government would do well to do a serious assessment to look at what is working, what needs development, and what we should move away from. By focusing on the assets we currently have and building upon them, we can create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses, but leadership must have some vision for what our city can look like. Some direct measures we could take as a city to create this welcoming atmosphere for businesses is:
Going ‘wet’ as a city. This has been communicated to our city on more than one occasion...businesses choose other cities to make their new homes because they are not able to sell alcohol.
Provide a hi-speed internet option. Every business needs and uses the internet these days. Having the best quality internet services available has been shown to attract businesses and business incubators.
Investing in our small business sector. Thriving small businesses make our city more attractive and keeps our quaint appeal. Also, we must provide business owners with the tools they need to succeed.
Beautifying our streets and maintaining our infrastructure.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Hands down, our youth. We have a community chock full of young energy and talent that has been underrated and I dare say, undervalued. Our youth should feel their voice makes a difference in the direction of our city, empowering them to take ownership in addressing the challenges of our times. This is succession planning for the future leaders of our city!
Additionally, part of our job as public servants is ensuring our kids and young adults have healthy, local activities that foster their development, give them a sense of connection to our community, and provide opportunities for them to gather for positive interactions with their peers. It is a dream of mine to have comprehensive community and convention centers in Berea.
