he first reading of an ordinance that would bring city procurement procedures in line with Kentucky state law. The measure was discussed Tuesday evening during a work session and again at the regular business meeting.
Berea City Administrator David Gregory explained that under current city procurement rules, some of which have not been updated in over 40 years, the city administrator is still obligated to review every single purchase order, all the way down to expenditures as little as $1.
Additionally, the city’s department heads are authorized to make purchases up to $50 before they have to get it approved, which Gregory said is inefficient. He suggested department heads should have discretion to make larger purchases provided they remain within their budgets.
Additionally, the proposed revision to the city’s purchasing policy would allow the administration to approve purchases up to $30,000 without formal bidding. Currently, the threshold is $20,000. Gregory noted the $30,000 limit would bring the city into line with state law.
During the discussion, council members expressed two points of view. Some favored the change in order to make purchasing more efficient. Others questioned how the city would maintain oversight and accountability of public expenditures.
“I don’t think anyone would assume that we should not keep a close watch on the financial health of the city. But I think that it’s important to give our city management the freedom and tools that they need to do their job effectively for our citizens,” said Councilmember Steve Caudill, who pointed out council members will still receive monthly spending reports, allowing them to track expenditures. Caudill, who chairs the council’s Audit and Finance Committee, also pointed out that under the current system, the administration is sometimes spending more money in personnel time processing a payment than the cost of the actual purchase.
Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson favored maintaining certain oversight measures, especially when it comes to large purchases. “It’s not that I don’t trust anyone, but when you’re purchasing a car or piece of equipment, we need to be involved,” Wilson said. Councilmember Jim Davis agreed, favoring the current controls.
Mayor Fraley said the ordinance would be revisited again at a work session in the near future. “I think the discussion is necessary to make sure we’re accomplishing the type of streamlining and change that’s really needed, but also making sure that there’s a comfort level with the council, which does control the purse strings for the city,” Fraley said. Fraley noted that despite the proposed revisions, numerous internal controls remain intact, including the fact that all city checks will still require the signature of the finance director and mayor.
In other business, the council unanimously awarded a contract to Jason’s Pressure Washing for approximately $19,000 for the repair of the Russel Acton Folk Center. Officials have said material holding the facility’s log structure together is deteriorating, presenting a risk for future water damage. The project is expected to be completed this summer.
Also approved unanimously was an order authorizing the city to enter into a municipal aid cooperative road aid agreement with the state, thus reimbursing Berea for up to $275,000 to resurface roads. Recalling the city received $245,000 last year, Councilman Jerry Little said the diminishing road aid funds are probably only half of what the city needs to care for state roads in city limits.
During the city administrator’s report, Gregory said the shipping of the Chestnut Street Pavilion structure has been delayed and won’t arrive until approximately May 17. Meanwhile, the city is continuing work on 87 acres for expansion of the industrial park.
Gregory also noted the council chambers in the Berea City Annex have been fitted with shields, and that the city is aiming to resume in-person meetings of the Berea City Council, perhaps as early as the May 18 council meeting.
The public will not yet be allowed be view the proceedings in person and would be required to view the proceedings live on the city’s Facebook page. Additionally, Gregory said the city is considering opening Berea City Hall to walk-in traffic as early as June 1.
Concerning the opening of the Tillie Park Off Leash Dog Area, Gregory said the still is working for a May opening. Announcement of a specific date will forthcoming soon.
During mayoral comments, Mayor Fraley congratulated Tom Houser for returning home after a 109-day stay in the hospital battling COVID-19. Houser is widely known for supporting youth sports, including the Swing for a Cure softball tournaments.
Fraley also reminded residents to check out the city’s website to see a flyer about Mother’s Day gifts offered around town. “Shop small and buy local,” Fraley urged residents.
The next Berea City Council meeting will be May 18.
