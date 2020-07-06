All eight incumbents have filed to run for re-election in this fall’s Berea City Council race.
Steve Caudill, Jim Davis, Emily LaDouceur, Jerry Little, John Payne, Ronnie Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson and David Rowlette will be the council returnees on the November ballot.
The crowded field also will include Teresa Scenters, Katie Startzman, Vincent O. Gwin, Kyle Shelton, Shane Barton, Donald Scalf and Amy Asher.
The city council race in non-partisan and Caudill was the top vote-getter in the 2018 general election with 3,312 votes, followed by Wilson with 2,988.
Of the seven candidates seeking a spot on the council for the next two years, Gwin is the lone returnee from the previous race. He received 1,058 votes in 2018.
