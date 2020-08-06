The Berea City Council unanimously voted to table a Juneteenth Resolution indefinitely at the request of its sponsor. At Tuesday’s teleconference meeting, Councilmember Emily LaDouceur moved to suspend action on the measure after several local residents voice support for its passage.
“There are a lot of people in the community who wish to pass it. My decision to table it indefinitely is because I would hate to see a resolution pass that does not embody what we truly mean it to be,” LaDouceur said.
The discussion stemmed from a 5-3 vote two weeks ago when the council voted to table the item until it could include the phrase “all lives matter.” At the time, Councilman Ronnie Terrill stated that because the council represented all people, the resolution should reflect that sentiment in addition to the original phrase, “black lives matter.”
In council comments, Cora Jane Wilson said that while she was not against the resolution, she did not vote for it because her personal research on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization revealed it is led by people who espouse Marxist ideology. At that point, LaDouceur interjected that the statement “black lives matter,” as expressed in the original ordinance, is not in itself not connected with BLM.
The original draft of the Juneteenth Resolution commemorated the date that the last American slaves were declared free in America. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs, who addressed the meeting to update council members on the college’s plans to welcome returning students, made a very passionate appeal to the council to memorialize an important milestone in the life of America.
“It wasn’t until 1865, after the Civil War, on June 19th, that an American military officer declared to African Americans of Galveston, Texas, that they were, in fact, free,” Roelofs said. “That is why Juneteenth is such an important date because it marks the date that African Americans became true American citizens,” Roelofs said.
Councilman John Payne, who had tried to craft a compromise by suggesting the phrase that “black lives matter also,” said some black people in the community felt any change in the originally proposed language was simply a “poison pill.”
They and others supported retracting the resolution instead of changing it, he said.
In other business, Roelofs stated that approximately 900-950 students will be returning to Berea College for the fall semester this weekend.
He stated returning students were given the option of in-person instruction and online instruction, and there was about a 50-50 split between the students who returned and those who opted for the online option. He added the college is mindful of the student body’s potential impact on Berea and Madison County and the administration is taking precautions.
“We will be doing our absolute best to prevent outbreaks, and we know there are dangers to the community,” Roelofs said.
On an optimistic note, he said there has still been only one COVID-19 fatality in Madison County in over 500 cases. He added the college will be closely monitoring the college community for the purpose of preventing outbreaks and protecting the public health.
Turning to roads, Berea City Administrator David Gregory recommended the acceptance of bids for road paving and landscaping. The Allen Company was awarded a bid of $258,321 blacktopping bid, which was approved unanimously by the council.
The council also voted to award a landscaping contract to Jade Enterprises for $47,960. Gregory noted the city would only be charged for services rendered on the city’s shared use trails. Councilman Steve Caudill noted there were concerns about the procurement process, but that all city procedures in place were followed. Caudill, noted, however, that the city will still research ways to improve upon its procurement process in order to draw a wider spectrum of bids.
Concerning the proposed multi-use pavilion, the council received four bids for the project, which is to be built on Chestnut Street next to the former Tolle Building.
Devere Construction submitted a base bid of $733,440, Hacker Brothers Construction of London had a base of bid $718,550, Omni Commercial LLC of Lexington bid $689,000, and Walker Company of Mt. Sterling bid $689,000.. Those bids were passed on to the city administrator for further review by officials.
The city council also unanimously approved a recommendation from Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman John Payne to accept the gift of a mural from Murals of Berea at Berea City Park. The mural by Keena Sparks will be featured on a utility shed facing Ellipse Street and Pirate Parkway at no cost to the city.
