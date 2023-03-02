By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The Berea City Council approved a municipal order at its bi-monthly meeting last week that revises procedures for legislative meetings.
The order specifically stipulates that citizens can address the council on a government-related matter only, and they are subject to a three-minute time limit.
The limit can be waved by the presiding officer at the meeting at the request of the council, officials said.
The new procedure allows city officials to enforce rules against personal attacks on citizens, businesses or officials.
Under the rule, the presiding officer, typically the mayor, shall not permit any personally abusive attacks upon any person, business, or employer, even if said individuals, businesses, or employers are not specifically identified, but are identifiable by the comments, the legislation stated.
Conduct that disrupts or interrupts the orderly process of the preceding is defined as a disturbance, and, no speaker shall make a slanderous or profane remark, disrupt, or impede the orderly conduct of the meeting, the language states. If a speaker violates the rule, the presiding officer or legislative body may ask the individual to conform to the rules of order. If said individual refuses to comply, the presiding officer or council could require that the individual be escorted from the room. Speakers are also allowed to submit their comments in writing to the mayor and council for further consideration, the policy states.
In another change, citizens addressing the council must state their name and street address at the beginning of their comments, according to the order.
The policy also outlines rules of decorum for council members, stating: “Comments made during debate by members of the legislative body must be germane to the issue at hand and must never attack or question the motives of other members.”
Councilman David Rowlette expressed concern about imposing a three-minute time limit imposed on citizens during the public comments segment, and about the 10-minute limit for scheduled presenters. Rowlette suggested officials could miss out on important information, or potentially deny citizens their right to express themselves.
Berea mayor Bruce Fraley replied that in both cases, the mayor can wave those limits if the council wants to hear more from a speaker. The council can also schedule work sessions on an item if more information is needed, he said.
Rowlette nonetheless motioned to table the order for further revision, with a second from Teresa Scenters. The motion to table the item was voted down by Jim Davis, Katie Startzman, Jerry Little and Steve Caudill. Cora Jane Wilson and Ronnie Terrill were not present at the meeting.
“I think it’s important we have some guidelines,” said Steve Caudill of the proposed order. “I don’t think three minutes [limit] is going to hold anybody down or stifle anybody.”
Jim Davis and Jerry Little agreed, with Little stating, “I don’t see how this [proposed policy] is limiting anybody.”
The order was adopted by a 5-1 margin, with Rowlette casting the dissenting vote.
