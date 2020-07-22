The Berea City Council voted to delay the vote on a Juneteenth resolution for the purpose of adding one phrase: All lives matter.
The resolution spurred a spirited discussion at Tuesday’s teleconference meeting of the council.
Introduced last month by Berea City Council member Emily LaDouceur, the resolution commemorates the day the last African American slave was released from captivity, it recognizes the nationwide movement known as “Black Lives Matter,” and it pledges the council will strive to create “pathways to freedom and justice” that make Berea a “safe place for families regardless of race.”
During the public comments section, Berea residents voiced their support for the measure, asserting it will aid in starting a discussion about racism in the community.
Berea City Council member Ronnie Terrill proposed an amendment to the Juneteenth Resolution, however, stipulating the phrase “All lives matter,” be including somewhere in the resolution.
When the vote was cast, Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little, David Rowlette and Jim Davis voted in favor of tabling the item until the phrase could be added. Emily LaDouceur, John Payne and Steve Caudill voted against tabling the resolution.
After the vote, Ronnie Terrill said he thought the resolution would be adopted once the new language was added. “I want to stick with my motion because whenever we bring it up, we’ll add it, and we’ll pass it,” Terrill said. At one point, LaDouceur asserted that Terrill was trying to block the resolution, to which he responded: “I didn’t make a motion to kill it. I said it could come back and we would pass it with added [language] I asked for.”
The Juneteenth Resolution was introduced along with a measure expressing support for the Berea Police Department, recognizing their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the community. The initial draft of the resolution included statements of support for police officers who have been injured in protests across the country. Some citizens asserted that language was a direct response to LaDouceur’s proposal to adopt the Juneteenth Resolution. But that language was unanimously removed after an amendment proposed by Councilmember John Payne. “It makes any commendation of our police department feel like a reactionary measure rather than a gesture based on their merits. In short, it doesn’t help our police department, it doesn’t put them in the right light…it doesn’t belong,” Payne said. Payne also proposed adding language recognizing the Berea Police Departments efforts to improve, including a ban on choke holds, seeking out diversity training for officers, and adding a social services coordinator. Both of Payne’s amendments and the resolution affirming support for the police were adopted in an 8-0 vote.
During the Mayoral Comments section of the meeting, Mayor Bruce Fraley called for unity in Berea, making a statement of support for the right of citizens to protest for social justice, but also affirming the rights of people to support their police departments. Fraley also called for people to try to understand one another.
“Let’s think about all of us. How we can come together for the good of our community?” Fraley said. “I believe it’s important for all of us to seek understanding of one another, to be tolerant of each other and to be respectful of each other. If there was ever a time to do our part to come together as a community, now is the time.”
While other council members expressed support for Fraley’s remarks, LaDouceur sounded a dissonant note, suggesting the move to add “all lives matter” to the Juneteenth Resolution was racist and willfully ignorant.
“You know I wish I could say something rosy and supportive of your statement of unity, Bruce, but there are some things that aren’t debatable and racism is one of them,” LaDouceur said, adding that those who voted for delay were supporting coded language.
“It’s racist, and it’s willfully ignorant for you all to continue to obstruct a piece of legislation that does no harm to you. None.
“What it does is it shows our community that you do not stand for all people.”
While Councilman John Payne said he was sorry to see the resolution delayed, he expressed willingness to accept additional language if it would help the measure be adopted.
“If a word has to change in order to pass it, I would simply assert to say that black lives also matter, because that is what the movement suggests,” Payne said. “It’s not that only black lives matter, but that black lives also matter. And by saying black lives also matter, you’re not excluding anyone,” Payne said.
The resolution will come up for consideration again at the Aug. 4 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.