Oath of office pic

District Court Judge Brandy Oliver Brown, above, administered the oath of office to the incoming members of the Berea City Council last Thursday at City Hall Chambers. Newcomers Teresa Scenters and Katie Startzman will join incumbents Steve Caudill, Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little, Ronnie Terrill, John Payne and Jim Davis as members of the council for the next two years.

Tags

Recommended for you