The City of Berea was sparred from significant damage during a heavy wind event that impacted the state last Friday. Wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour were reported in some areas of the Bluegrass.
It turned out to be a busier day the normal for the city’s first responders, the public works department and municipal utilities. One structure fire was reported as the result of a tree falling on a power line and several trees were uprooted during the heavy wind gusts.
“We normally average about three runs a day and that particular day, we had 41 calls,” Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin said. “It was very busy.
“We had several calls and it quickly becomes overwhelming, but the guys stepped up and were able to handle all of the situations.”
Berea Police Chief Jason Hays said things were “hectic” during the height of the gusty winds that impacted the region. During a usual shift, Hays said three officers were on duty, but 10 officers helped provide assistance at the peak of the weather event and beyond.
The police department fielded several calls, including a power line that fell on a vehicle at
Stoney Creek, that required police assistance in the neighborhood for “several hours.” A tree also fell on a vehicle on Crawford Street, a local business had its doors blown out, while trees fell, including one that landed behind Austin Davis’ cruiser on Elm Street. The BPD also responded to an injury accident.
“It was a team effort,” Hays said. “We needed each of you to make sure everybody was safe and on the roads and everything went as well as it could have.”
The Berea Public Works Department provided assistance and moved storm debris to the side of the roadways and will continue with storm debris clean-up throughout the remainder of the week. As of Tuesday, Public Works Director Roy Curtis said his crews removed 17 trees from city roadways and assisted with sign damage. He added that four city buildings that received some damage and trees had fallen on the waling trails and water ways.
Berea Municipal Utilities fielded approximately 450 calls of power outages, but power was restored within a reasonable time frame. BMU general manager Kevin Howard said all outages were restored by 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“The entire customer base being back up by 8:30 p.m. is absolutely phenomenal,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. “Our neighboring utilities still have customers without power today.”
Fraley, City Administrator Rose Beverly and the members of the Berea City Council praised the response by each city entity.
“Our crews took care of business — that quick,” Fraley said.
In other business
• The Council approved a resolution to accept the last will of Judy Hacker Kirby for property at 188 and 190n East Haiti Road. A trust fund of $300,000 interest-bearing account that will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the property. The property is certified as Wildlife Habitat by Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.
• Craig Williams, program director for the Kentucky Environmental Program on the progress of chemical weapons disposal at the Bluegrass Army Depot.
• Declared March as “Children’s Champions of Madison County” month.
