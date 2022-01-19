The City of Berea can expect to receive $4.1 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to Mayor Bruce Fraley. Fraley provided an update on the funds Tuesday night during a meeting of the Berea City Council.
According to federal rules that go into effect in April, cities and counties that receive under $10 million in ARPA funds can use the money for any project that benefits citizen. Fraley noted that is very positive, because it opens the door to a broader spectrum of public projects for Berea.
“This is good news for our city because it gives us maximum discretion and flexibility,” Fraley said.
The Blue Grass Area Development District will be administering the funds and will be sending a consultant to brief the council on how the money can be spent. The funds must be committed to a project by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026, Fraley noted. The city has already received half of the money and expects to receive the other half in June, said the mayor.
Councilmember Ronnie Terrill asked that the council begin development a possible wish list of projects, while Mayor Fraley and Councilmember Katie Startzman said it would be useful to consult the Berea Strategic Plan and the Berea Comprehensive Plan to develop ideas that can promote the citizens’ long-term vision for the city.
In other news, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs briefed the council on happenings at the college, including a one-week postponement for bringing students back on campus. The delay was because of a COVID outbreak of students who were already on campus, Roelofs said. Students completed move-in on Tuesday.
All students were required to provide evidence of a negative COVID test, however 10 percent of those, approximately 124 of 1,400, tested positive and were asked to delay their return to campus. Additionally, five Berea College facilities staffers are under quarantine because of the virus, Roelofs said.
“Though we will have cases on campus, we are hoping few of them will be serious or require hospitalization,” he added, noting there were 1,789 COVID cases last week in Madison County but no deaths, which suggests the latest variant may be more contagious but less deadly.
In other news, the council adopted an ordinance forbidding commercial or industrial properties from receiving city sewer services if they reside outside of city limits. To connect to sewer service, said entities must annex into the city. During discussion of the measure, Councilmember Jerry Little clarified that the new ordinance does not apply to residential customers who are not within city limits. “We’re not trying to limit someone that can’t be annexed into the city from getting sewer,” Little said.
The ordinance passed 6-0, with Ronnie Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little, John Payne, Katie Startzman, and Jim Davis voting in favor. Steve Caudill and Teresa Scenters were not present at the meeting.
In the wake of the weekend snowstorm, employees from various city departments drew praise for keeping the roads clear, the power on, and keeping citizens safe.
“Public Works work all through the day and night keeping our roads clean from snow and spreading salt to keep our roads navigable and safe as possible,” said City Administrator Rose Beverly. “We have had a lot of great feedback from citizens telling us thank you and they do a great job. We just want to take a moment and thank them for all of their hard work.”
Mayor Fraley said he, too, was treated to a lot of positive feedback about the job city staffers did during the storm. “I can’t tell you how many people I heard from this past weekend about how nice of a job our road crew did keeping the roads clear and open,” Fraley said. “Also, our Public Works crew will tell you that it’s a team effort since our police, fire and utilities are all involved in keeping our city going during inclement weather.”
Both Cora Jane Wilson and Ronnie Terrill added Berea Municipal Utilities to the list of employees to thank, along with Public Works, noting they were out in bad weather so the city could keep running. “It’s amazing what they accomplished over the weekend, and what shocked me is that we had no electric outage like we normally have with a heavy snow like this. I want to thank everybody who works for the city,” Terrill said.
During mayoral comments, Fraley expressed condolences to Councilmember Teresa Scenters, who suddenly lost her husband of 47 years last week. “We’ll miss Tex, a good man, and I ask you to keep Teresa and her sons and their families in your thoughts and in your prayers going forward,” Fraley said.
