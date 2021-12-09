The Berea City Council adopted a resolution allowing Berea to operate a joint emergency radio system with Madison County and the City of Richmond. The ordinance is in anticipation of 2024, when federal CSEPP funds for the current county-wide emergency radio system will run out.
In a presentation to the council, Madison County Emergency Management Agency/CSEPP Director Dustin Heiser explained that the current nine-antenna emergency radio system will require hardware upgrades in the coming years and that the three governments will bear the costs of those upgrades once the chemical weapons disposal mission at the Blue Grass Army Depot is completed and CSEPP funds cease in roughly two years.
The City of Richmond has passed the same resolution, and the Madison County Fiscal Court will be reviewing the same legislation soon, according to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.
Councilman Steve Caudill asked for a projected cost of future operations, which Heiser said is forthcoming. Councilman Ronnie Terrill expressed approval for the fact that three governments are working together to address the costs now.
Additionally, Heiser announced that after the first of the year, siren and emergency radio tests will occur at noon on the first Saturday of every month.
In other action, the council unanimously adopted a resolution renaming a portion of Kentucky Highway 21 in honor of a veteran who went missing in action in Vietnam in 1969. Aviator Captain Hugh M. “Mac” Byrd, Jr. went missing and was presumed dead when his plane was lost during the Vietnam War. The city will reimburse the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the signs, which will cost $500. Resident Jimmy Lakes, who suggested the memorial, thanked Mayor Bruce Fraley for making the project happen. The area dedicated will be at bridge on Highway 21.
In other news, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance that will increase the rate of pay for part-time and seasonal workers in the city, such as Berea City Pool employees. During a work session, City Administrator Rose Beverly explained that the city must raise hourly rates to remain competitive with other employers. Councilman Caudill cautioned that the cost of raising pay rates may have to be passed on to citizens who use the pool – something he said could potentially have a disproportional impact on financially disadvantaged families.
Councilman Jerry Little, meanwhile, suggested that while hourly rates are higher now, they may come down in the coming months as the economy adjusts. Caudill asked that the issue be addressed in a future work session of the Audit and Finance Committee.
In other developments, Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott presented three employees who were recently promoted: Captain Aaron Boycan, Detective Adam Short and Major Jason Hays, who was promoted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also heard a bid recommendation on Tuesday night regarding administrative services for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. Bluegrass Area Development District was the only entity to submit a bid, asking for one percent of the funds allocated to the city over the life of the program, which will run 3-4 years. The funds going to BGADD would be approximately $41,000 city officials said. Caudill moved to table the motion so that he and others can review the agreement more closely. Council adopted his motion unanimously and the item was postponed.
Also Tuesday, Greg Lakes was appointed by the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission to replace the seat vacated by Ben Robinson III, who was recently appointed to the Madison County Fiscal Court.
The council adopted an ordinance annexing 1628 Menelaus Road into the city. The property is owned by the Berea Industrial Development Authority, covering 1.6 acres. The city adopted the measure in preparation for future development.
Additionally, the council heard the second reading of a zone change at 164 and 136 Neely Street, a property owned by Ruth Baker. Jerry Little, Cora Jane Wilson, Steve Caudill, Jim Davis, Ronnie Terrill and Teresa Scenters voted in favor of the change, which formally rezones the property from residential to mobile home park. Little pointed out the property has been operating as a mobile home park for more than 50 years, but that the land use map did not accurately reflect that fact. John Payne and Katie Startzman cast dissenting votes on the zone change.
The next meeting of the Berea City Council will take place on Dec. 21.
