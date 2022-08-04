The Berea City Council reviewed an ordinance Tuesday that will reduce the ad valorem tax rate in the city. Finance Director Susan Meeks said that because property values soared in the last year, the city can actually afford to reduce the ad valorem tax rate on real property, yet still continue to draw an increased revenue.
“Berea topped $1 billion in taxable property. That’s a milestone for Berea,” Meeks said, adding that the value of property increased by $78 million, including a $26 million increased value in commercial property brought on by industrial expansion.
In 2021, the council voted to set the ad valorem tax rate at 9.9 cents per $100 of assessed property. Under the new proposed rate, taxpayers will be assessed at a lower rate of 9.7 cents per $100. However, because more money is being collected because of increased property values, the city will collect an additional $91,000 in revenue over last year.
“That’s pretty exciting for Berea, and it puts us in a good position for our rates,” Meeks said. “I personally recommend the 9.7 cents. It seems like a win-win. It’s a pretty good place to be because we can maintain a low rate.”
The proposed ordinance comes up for a final reading and vote at the August 16 business meeting.
In other business, the city council voted to accept a bid to mill and resurface city streets. Public Works Committee Chair Jerry Little reported the city received one bid from the Allen Company for street resurfacing for $423,944. The council voted unanimously to accept the bid.
Streets to be milled and paved include Highland Drive, Oakwood Drive, Ellipse Street from Laurel Drive to Highway 595, Forest Street from Jackson Street to Center Street, South Cumberland Street, Delancy Street, Rose Street, Plumb Tree Street, and Peach Tree Street, among others. Little noted the bid was below what the Public Works Committee projected it would cost.
On a related note, city officials said they expect work on Chestnut Street to commence before Berea College students return to town. The repair of Chestnut will stretch from interstate exit 76 to the intersection Ellipse Street and Chestnut Street.
In other action, the council unanimously voted to rescind a CDBG application to the Kentucky Department of Local Government, then reapply for another CDBG program that would allow the city to receive funds to upgrade the former Ford building located behind the Chestnut Street Pavilion.
Addressing the council in a work session before the regular meeting, Greyson Evans and Karen Leverenz of the Blue Grass Area Development District advised council members to withdraw an application to participate in a program that provides utility relief for individuals who suffered from the COVID pandemic. They told council members that the program actually replicates existing programs that are better suited to help citizens in need. Berea had been awarded $200,000 for the program, but finding citizens unable to pay bills as a direct consequence of the COVID pandemic has proved challenging, officials said. City officials said they will work on directing those in need to other existing programs for utility and rent relief.
As an alternative, Greyson and Leverenz advised the council to apply for a $100,000 CDBG grant that would fund the upgrading of the Ford building. Mayor Bruce Fraley said that the facility could be retooled to be used as a distribution or health care providing center, or as a shelter in the event of an emergency or future pandemic. In the meantime, it could still be used for other city needs, said Fraley.
“One of my dreams is to bring extension to Berea, and ask the county extension office to come down and do classes on site. We have the LearnShops, and we always need more space for the LearnShops. It could be used for a meeting for a small group,” Fraley said. “It would be a true multi-use facility.”
The council unanimously adopted the resolutions to withdraw from one CDBG program, then enroll in the other for the Ford building grant.
In one other piece of business, the council reviewed a proposed ordinance that would revise the way in which towing companies would be called when the local police department needs a vehicle removed. Councilman Jim Davis said that under the current rules, some tow operators are benefitting more often than others. The new ordinance, which comes up for a second review and final vote on August 16, will help remedy that situation, Davis said.
