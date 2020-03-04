The Berea City Council received a sobering financial report during a Tuesday work session, as Berea City Administrator David Gregory outlined fiscal challenges that lay for the city.
According to Gregory, the city is anticipating approximately $12 million in incoming revenues for the General Fund, but he noted the city’s payroll costs have increased in recent years, projected to grow to $8,616,600 in the coming year, or approximately 72 percent of the operating budget. Those figures include increases in Medicare and FICA costs, healthcare, CERS retirement costs, as well as a general increase in the size of the city payroll as more people, such as police officers and firefighters, have been hired. In contrast, personnel costs made up 51 percent of the operating budget in 2015.
Gregory asserted personnel costs could soon outpace revenues taken in by the city. With that in mind, Gregory said city staffers are implementing measures to cut costs and raise more revenue, including: eliminating part-time positions, not filling some full-time positions, outsourcing services to save on hiring and benefit costs, departmental spending cuts, and a freeze on hiring and promotions.
On the revenue side, Gregory said the administration is working to bring in more money by measures like rental of city properties, increasing pool fees to cover
operation costs, increased fees for building permits, and adopting moderate property tax increases, as well as other strategies.
Commenting on the work session, Audit and Finance Chairman Steve Caudill said the council should continue pursuing bold ideas, but reach a consensus on its main priorities each year.
“We’ve got some decisions to make as a city,” Caudill said. “It’s an economic guarantee. You will have inflation and costs will go up. As a city we will have to start looking at this and thinking about our priorities. We are going to have to come up with goals that we can collectively agree upon and work towards because we aren’t going to be able to chase every single light down the tunnel.”
On a related note, Berea City Councilman Ronnie Terrill pitched an idea to raise council salaries from $400 a month to $600 a month. Additionally, Terrill recommended raising the mayor’s salary to $25,000 annually.
Berea City Councilmember Emily LaDouceur supported the idea of a pay hike on the grounds that it would make serving the city more accessible for some who might not be able to afford it. Terrill, meanwhile, noted that with all of the meetings he attends, he doesn’t recover the cost of fuel for running back and forth into town.
While some council members agreed current compensation doesn’t cover the costs of conducting the city’s business, few seemed to support the idea of a raise. Councilmember Jim Davis noted it would be hard for the public to understand such a move. “We’re singing the blues [about the budget] but then you want a pay raise,” Davis joked. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the timing would be bad considering the city has implemented a freeze on promotions for staff. He added in light of the financial picture, the city as whole, including the council and mayor, has to be ready to make sacrifices. “For me, pay is not a factor,” Fraley said. “I’d do it for nothing.”
In other business:
• Council heard a report from Craig Williams on the destruction of chemical weapons at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Williams noted that total destruction of chemical weapons at the facility is still on track for December of 2023. Williams added a task force is evaluating how local communities can retain the skilled workforce now at the site once the destruction process is complete.
• Berea College President Lyle Roelofs gave his first update of the year, noting the trail on the south bank of Brushy Fork Creek is open. The city will lay gravel this year, then pave the trail next year. Additionally, Roelofs announced a first-in-the-nation hydro-electric project by the college, in which Berea will install turbines on one dormant lock along the Kentucky River. The project has the potential to produce enough energy to meet half of the college’s electricity needs, Roelofs said. Another identical project is in the works at another lock, Roelofs said.
• The council voted to accept North Fork Drive, Winding Branch Drive and Stoney Creek Way into its road maintenance plan.
• Council adopted a municipal road aid cooperative agreement with the state, providing $280,955 for road upkeep. Councilmember Jerry Little noted municipal road aid funds have dropped significantly in recent years.
• The council heard the first reading of a measure to accept a bid from Don Combs to buy a house at 103 Meadowlark Drive for $71,000.
• Council adopted a storm water control ordinance.
