The Berea City Council unanimously voted to increase the wages of seasonal employees who work at Berea City Pool. Tuesday’s vote was in response to widespread wage increases in the region that have come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said the move is an effort to keep the city competitive this spring when it comes to hiring pool employees.
Because the city raised the pool admission rates by $1 in 2019, it will not have to raise the fee to cover increased labor costs. Councilman Steve Caudill noted the pool will still not operate at a profit, but that the amount the city has subsidized the facility will not change significantly. Additional personnel costs for the pool will be approximately $24,000 a season, officials said.
“Essentially we would have the same deficit that we have budgeted in the last two fiscal years by having this increase in pay rate,” Caudill said.
Officials considered whether the city should raise rates to cover additional costs, but that was rejected because the pool might then become too expensive for economically disadvantaged families.
“We recognize it’s important that we don’t have rates become such that it’s a problem for our citizens,” Caudill said. “This is a service no different than what we provide with other parts of parks.”
In other news, the council unanimously voted to accept a bid from the Blue Grass Area Development District (BGADD) to administer American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city. Under the contract, the BGADD would receive approximately one percent of the funds given to the city from the federal allocation. Officials estimate BGADD will receive approximately $40,000 over three-years.
In other news, Mayor Fraley revealed the city is responding in various ways to help the victims of the tornados in western Kentucky.
Close to home, the Berea Cares project, sponsored by the Berea Police Department, has set up a collection trailer for people to donate goods to the relief effort. A full list of items needed can be found on the city’s website.
Additionally, the Berea Police Department has committed three officers to the relief effort, including officers Brent Bradley, James Hampton, Cody Ocelli, who left their families to help people in need, Fraley said.
They joined officers from other agencies from central Kentucky who are assisting in the recovery as part of a statewide mutual aid agreement.
Fraley noted other Berea city departments are pitching in as well. The codes offices pledged to send three inspectors to distressed cities, Berea Municipal Utilities has volunteered to send a three-man crew with a pickup truck, a digger truck and a bucket truck after the first of the year, while Parks and Recreation has two maintenance employees who have volunteered to go to aid in recovery efforts.
The city is coordinating with the Kentucky League of Cities to facilitate the donations.
Fraley noted the most prominent need for the recovery effort is money, which can then be directed toward communities affected by the devastation. Fraley suggested making an online donation through the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet at Teamwkyreliefund.ky.gov
Those needing to coordinate help for friends and relatives in the affected area can reach out to FEMA at Disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800 621-3362.
Several officials said they were encouraged buy the response of people who want to help the tornado victims.
“Just seeing the response, not just in Berea but statewide and nationwide, gives me a renewed sense of hope for humanity,” Fraley said. “I think you’re seeing the best in people and it’s really my hope that when the disaster is done that we can keep up that spirit of helping each other, working together and getting along.”
In other action, Karen Todd was appointed to fill a slot on the Berea Human Rights Commission vacated by Randy Dinsmore. Fraley thanked Dinsmore for his service on the commission. Fraley also noted another vacancy will have to be filled with the recent death of Robert “P-Nut” Johnson.
During council comments, Cora Jane Wilson urged citizens to donate to local entities that are aiding the homeless and economically disadvantaged, such as Room in the Inn and the Berea Food Bank.
Wilson expressed concern that giving money to so-called panhandlers near McDonald’s and Wal-Mart diverts money away from programs designed to aid those in need.
Wilson urged people to give to local charities to help the homeless, and she thanked for city for the electronic sign near McDonald’s that encourages people to donate instead of giving money to individuals on the street.
“I feel like the people that really need help would not be standing at the corner. Maybe I’m wrong, and I don’t ever want to lose compassion, and I help people if I can and feel the need, but I thank you for the sign,” Wilson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.