Berea city leaders addressed the recent civil unrest that has unraveled since the death of George Floyd last week.
Protesters gathered at the intersection near Boone Square and Union Church this week to express their concerns over racial equality across the nation, including the fatal shooting of a Floyd and an African American business owner in Louisville. The protests in Berea have been peaceful and haven’t resulted in looting and rioting such as those that have transpired in major cities across the nation.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the death and treatment of Floyd was “unjust” and added the actions are “disturbing and bring out many emotions, including anger, fear and sadness.”
“As your mayor, I believe it’s important to re-assure all of our citizens that the City of Berea, our police department and all of our employees are committed to fair treatment and equal protection for all citizens,” Fraley said. “We are very fortunate to have a well-trained, diverse police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.