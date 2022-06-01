By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
In a special called work session Tuesday night, Mayor Bruce Fraley and the Berea City Council listened to concerns of Farristown residents regarding public safety and historic preservation of the neighborhood. By the end of the meeting, city officials committed to working with residents to accomplish both goals.
Tuesday’s meeting stems from a Berea Planning and Zoning Commission decision last month in which P&Z recommended the rezoning of parcels in Farristown from both A-1 Agricultural and R-1 Residential to I-2, Industrial Park. Two thirds of the 87-acre parcel has already been zoned industrial over the past two decades.
Farristown residents attended the April meeting to raise two concerns. First, that the closure of the Farristown Bridge on Menelaus Road presents an immediate threat to public safety for Farristown residents, since it significantly delays emergency vehicles from reaching homes located on the west side of the CSX Railroad. Secondly, that Farristown is a historically significant part of Berea’s history, an African American hamlet founded in 1821 that predates the founding of Berea College.
Long-time Farristown resident Aaron Banther told officials that he wants to know what future development might look like before it actually happens, including what steps will be taken to ensure the history of Farristown is preserved for future generations.
“We want to be in the conversations going forward,” Banther said. “We don’t want to be forgotten about.”
Meanwhile, residents Marilyn Martin and Patsy Dunson described their difficulties in trying to get the state transportation cabinet to repair or replace the Farristown bridge, which was closed in 2021 after falling into disrepair. In previous meetings, Martin described three separate occasions when her mother was in need of medical attention, however Madison County EMS was delayed in getting to her mother’s home because they had to take a longer route. Another resident described how fire fighters were delayed in reaching her house after her car caught fire.
Mayor Fraley said restoring a route to parts of Farristown is the most immediate priority since it involves the safety of residents. He said one of two things has to happen: either the Farristown bridge must be repaired, or, the state and the city must pursue establishing a new route to serve residents.
“We have to have a bridge or an alternate route as soon as possible,” Fraley said. Council members Jim Davis, John Payne, Teresa Scenters and Cora Jane Wilson agreed the public safety issue must be addressed first. Wilson revealed that in communication with State Senator Jared Carpenter, fixing the bridge is an unlikely option due to the cost. City officials are working on options to provide and alternate route.
Others recommended taking steps to give Farristown residents a voice in future decisions. Berea City Councilmember Steve Caudill recommended taking two steps. First, to move forward with the zoning changes proposed by the city, but also to appoint representatives of Farristown to advise the Berea Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which currently owns the land, on ways to develop the land while also preserving the neighborhood’s history. Caudill suggested the possibility of buffer zones between the neighborhood and industrial operations.
Regarding the history of Farristown, Fraley said the city may have the opportunity to help in sharing what has been an unknown history of the African American community. “Now is the time to tell that story,” Fraley said. “If it hasn’t been told by anyone else before, why not us?”
Councilmembers Teresa Scenters and Jerry Little thanked the residents for attending the meeting, saying their voices are valued and have been heard. Scenters thanked residents for bringing the issues to the city’s attention, and for beginning a discussion on how to move forward.
“Maybe we won’t solve every problem tonight, but I feel like this is a beginning point of something good that can turn into something we couldn’t have imagined,” Scenters said.
In thanking citizens for attending, Fraley said Farristown residents have given officials a lot to think about.
“My whole thought process is how do you respect the area? How do you respect the people who came before us? How do you respect Farristown as a unique community that predated Berea College and the city of Berea? Can you do all of those things and still have economic growth? Can they work together? I think the answer is yes,” Fraley said. “If it can happen anywhere, with our history, I think it can happen in Berea, Kentucky. So, I’m confident, and I do look forward to continuing the conversation.”
