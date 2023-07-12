On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear formally announced a deal to expand Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc. in Berea, creating 167 new jobs in a $153 million investment. The additional facilities will enable the manufacturer to supply components for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
In a statement released from Frankfort, Beshear noted the automotive industry has been crucial in Kentucky’s strong job growth, a development he said will likely continue with the growing demand for EVs.
“Manufacturing and the automotive sector have long been staples of the commonwealth’s economy, and with the rapidly growing EV sector bringing quality jobs and investments to our communities, we are setting Kentucky up for sustained success. I want to thank the leaders at Hitachi Astemo for their commitment to the commonwealth and look forward to their continued success in Berea,” Beshear stated.
Expansion of the facility will take place on 62 acres in the Berea Industrial Park, with 752,000 additional square feet to accommodate more production lines and additional equipment. The project will create 167 full-time jobs, bringing the company’s total Kentucky employment across the Harrodsburg and Berea facilities to over 2,100 workers, according to the statement.
Hitachi Astemo Americas President Tim Clark said the company is pleased to extend its 40-year presence in the commonwealth as it embarks on a new phase of technological development.
“This announcement is a bold step in the direction of vehicle electrification and embodies our new company name – Hitachi Astemo, which stands for Advanced Sustainable Technology for Mobility,” Clark stated in the release. “Hitachi was founded on the basis of a pioneering spirit and being in harmony with society. This next generation of automotive technology allows us to further that ambition, and we are proud to be able to do that in Berea.”
In recent years, Berea, Richmond and Madison County have searched for ways to work together to promote economic development in the county, a trend Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor cited when offering his congratulations.
“We are thrilled for the city of Berea and all of Madison County that Hitachi Astemo Americas has decided to expand here,” Taylor said. “We are always excited when new jobs are being created in Madison County and grateful for the hard work of Mayor Fraley and his team for continuing to cultivate the relationships to make Madison County better.”
Mayor Bruce Fraley said Hitachi’s decision to expand in Berea suggests good things ahead for both the company and prospects for local job growth.
“The decision of a worldwide company to expand its Berea facility speaks well for their local employees, management team and the positive economic climate of Berea and Madison County,” said Fraley. “We value the long-term positive relationship with Hitachi, and are very happy to see a long-term, existing employer continue to grow as our city grows.”
City of Berea Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel agreed, noting Hitachi’s decision creates a foundation for future opportunity and job growth in Berea.
“Hitachi Astemo is at the forefront of developing the newest technology in parts for automotive and other EV engines! This new line of services will not only enhance the automotive industry in the region but will highlight Berea and its various community strengths while offering important, quality jobs to our residents,” Angel said. “This positions us for future economic growth and sustainability.”
