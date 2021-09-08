Berea city officials invited the public to attend the grand opening of the Silver Creek Mountain Bike Trail Friday at 6 p.m. on J.C. Chambers Lane in Berea. The announcement came Tuesday night during a meeting of the Berea City Council after officials approved an $11,000 change order to upgrade the facility’s pump track or practice area.
Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill, who began work on the facility with Mayor Fraley some two years ago, encouraged visitors to bring their bikes to Friday’s grand opening. The money for the change order came from the Berea Tourism Commission, which is funding the design and construction of the mountain bike trail, which currently consists of approximately 3.5 miles of trails. Caudill praised the tourism commission for investing in recreation facilities that can be enjoyed by both local residents and tourists.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance reducing the ad valorem tax rate to 9.9 cents per $100 of real property in the city. Councilman Jerry Little said the rate reduction will equal approximately five tenths of a percent. Berea Finance Director Susan Meeks previously noted that because of increased property values resulting from the hot real estate market, property assessments are up, and the city is thus able to both recoup more revenue and reduce the ad valorem tax rate for property owners.
Also adopted Tuesday was municipal order revising personnel policies and procedures. Under the revision, the city will offer employees $1,500 compensation for continuing education. According to the prior policy, the city paid the entire bill for employees to obtain undergraduate or advanced degrees. The rule change will not affect approximately six current city employees who are already engaged in a continuing education program.
The council additionally approved a $6,400 change order to improve Jefferson Street from Lewis Street to Morning View and to address a road base failure between North Broadway and Ellipse Street. The change will bring the project total up to $276,565, according to acting city administrator Shawn Sandlin. Jerry Little said the action was one of the best change orders the city has ever made because of how the planned milling of the streets will improve the long-term quality of those roads.
Concerning open records, the council adopted an ordinance changing the delivery period from three days to five days for citizens who request public records. The change brings the city in line with state statutes, officials said.
Craig Williams made a presentation to the council announcing significant progress has been made in destroying chemical nerve agents at Blue Grass Army Depot. Williams noted that all mustard gas rounds have been destroyed, and that the facility is still on target to achieve its 2023 deadline to destroy all chemical weapons at the facility. In all, 158 tons, or some 40 percent, of chemical weapons at the facility have been destroyed, Williams said.
Looking ahead, Williams said he is already working with federal, state and local officials on ways to retain the skilled workforce of 1,500 employees at the depot in the hope of transitioning them to industries and businesses in Madison County.
Williams, who co-chairs the Economic Impact Working Group of the Citizens Advisory Board, announced the group has landed a grant from the Local Defense Community Cooperation project, an initiative of the Department of Defense to aid communities coming to the end of major defense department projects. The grants help communities identify new economic opportunities. Williams noted plans are in development as to how to employ the usable infrastructure at the depot once the chemical weapons neutralization project is completed.
Williams was thanked by council members for his 35 years of advocating for a safe disposal of the chemical weapons stockpile at the depot, as well as his effort to transition the facility to new economic opportunities for Madison County and Berea.
Social Services Coordinator Zinnia Hensley briefed the council on her efforts, noting that she plays a variety of roles in the city, whether it is as a crime victim’s advocate through the police department, or a facilitator for those in need of social services, among other duties. Hensley noted there is a need for additional transportation resources and housing assistance in the city, stating there are currently few options to help people needing housing assistance.
Meanwhile, incoming City Administrator Rose Beverly was present Tuesday night, concluding her first full day of work at the City of Berea. After being welcomed by council members, Beverly said she is eager to dive in and get to work. On a related note, officials were unanimous in their praise of interim City Administrator Shawn Sandlin, Berea’s fire chief, who stepped into the position for the five weeks after David Gregory retired. In turn, Sandlin thanked the council and city staff for their support..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.