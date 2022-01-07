The Berea City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit industries or commercial businesses from accessing city sewer facilities unless they reside within corporate city limits.
The proposed ordinance reviewed Tuesday comes on the heels of moves to incorporate new parcels into the Berea Industrial Park. Officials said the measure is meant to ensure that businesses using the city’s sewer infrastructure are helping maintain the system by paying their share of municipal taxes.
During discussion of the measure, Councilmember Ronnie Terrill questioned whether there are currently any industrial or commercial sewer customers outside city limits, to which Mayor Bruce Fraley replied that is not the case.
Councilmembers Cora Jane Wilson and John Payne asked how property owners not currently within city limits could access city sewer service, to which Fraley replied that said property would have to be annexed into the city. Property owners annexing into the city would have to foot the bill for connecting to the city’s sewer facilities, Fraley said. The ordinance will come up for review and a final vote on Dec. 18.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to honor Kentucky Humanities for 50 years of Service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, the organization was founded in 1972 to promote civic engagement, literacy, as well as support and promotion of the arts in Kentucky.
Also Tuesday, City Administrator Rose Beverly revealed a report from Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel, who said merchants reported the best holiday shopping season in town since before the pandemic. “The downtown businesses reported that they had a better Christmas season than even 2019. So, they had a fantastic season. I would say that I know that the Tourism and Business Development Department has really done a really good job of working hard to promote those businesses, and I would say that I think it shows,” Beverly said.
Beverly also asked the council for a budget amendment in the Parks and Recreation Department budget, amending a line item by another $30,000. Beverly explained the department had to repair a water line leak at the park at a cost of nearly $19,000. The measure was approved unanimously.
Addressing traffic in the city, Ronnie Terrill asked Beverly about the progress of a traffic study for the intersection of Plaza Drive and Prince Royal Drive. Terrill expressed concern that the construction of new businesses on Plaza Drive will aggravate traffic congestion in the area. Beverly said she would get back to Terrill on precisely when the traffic study will begin.
During mayoral comments, Mayor Fraley announced the appointment of Jeanie Hogg to replace the late Robert “P-Nut” Johnson on the Berea Human Rights Commission. Hogg will fulfill his Johnson’s term, which runs through February of 2023.
In other news, Councilmember Jerry Little, who chairs the Public Works Committee, reported the committee voted to recommend the installation of new street lights for Cherry Road and Meadowlark Road for the purposes of public safety.
The committee also discussed parking issues in the city, Little said.
In a final note, council members expressed their good wishes for Sarah Rowlette Stillwell, who is leaving her post as the media manager for the Business and Tourism Development Department. In a letter to city officials, Stillwell said she is officially leaving the department on January 7 in anticipation of the birth of her first child. Though her tenure was only six months, officials said Stillwell made a positive impact.
“We’re going to miss her services there,” said Teresa Scenters. Jim Davis and Wilson also wished Stillwell the best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.