By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
In a 7-1 vote, the Berea City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday ensuring 175 high-tech production jobs will be coming to the Berea Industrial Park.
At the invitation of Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Simon Mortimer, of Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America, announced the decision in which the recently formed spinoff of the Hitachi Automotive Systems America, Inc. will produce automotive electrical components for Honda in Russell Point, Ohio.
Mortimer noted that engineering work on the production line will likely begin after the first of the year, with an eye toward sending the first finished products to the Honda plant in November of 2021. Mass production is expected to begin in 2022, Mortimer said. Mortimer said he anticipates the number of employees eventually hired may exceed 175.
Currently the production equipment is being produced in Japan, and will be shipped to Berea by November, while demolition and renovation in preparation of the new production line will begin as early as this week. “There’s going to be a lot of activity down on Mayde Road,” Mortimer said.
Mortimer added that 90 percent of the jobs will be automated, and that he has already reached out to local students in the hope of recruiting them for high-tech job opportunities in Berea.
Under the resolution, the City of Berea enters into an agreement with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, stipulating that Berea will forgo one percent of its occupational license fee as an economic incentive to attract the newly formed Hitachi spinoff to the city. Council members Jim Davis, Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little, Steve Caudill, David Rowlette, Ronnie Terrill, and John Payne voted in favor of the resolution, expressing support for the proposal, and welcoming Mortimer and the new Hitachi operation to Berea.
Councilmember Emily LaDouceur sounded a dissonant note, however, suggesting that giving the economic incentive to the manufacturer is unfair when small businesses receive no such incentives. LaDouceur voted against the resolution to provide incentives.
Several city leaders spoke in favor of the development, noting the creation of high-tech manufacturing jobs in Berea will positively impact generations of local citizens.
“I can’t overstate the importance of Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America choosing Berea, Kentucky, to be the home of their initial operations in the United States. This is an advanced manufacturing operation that will have upwards of 175 highly technical, good paying jobs, and it is a great day for our city and a great day for our children and our children’s children. They’ve made a huge investment in Berea, and we’re happy to have them here as a corporate partner,” Fraley said.
“Berea will be a whole lot better off with you than without you,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Jim Davis, who also extended thanks for the effort of Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel and Berea’s economic development consultant Lucas Witt.
Steve Caudill said landing the facility is a notable accomplishment. “We really saw an opportunity come to our city that is going to affect our grandkids. It’s not going to just be about us. We’re seeing some of these things that are going to have a generational impact on our town,” Caudill said.
Other buisness:
• The Berea City Council received a positive annual audit report from the city’s independent auditing firm, Baldwin CPAs.
Auditor Drew Olmer said the city was issued a clean audit with no compliance or management issues.
In fact, Olmer noted several positive developments in the city’s financial picture despite the economic downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the city’s total net financial position reached $69.2 million, up 5.3 million from last year. “That’s a very positive change when your assets change by 5 million dollars,” Olmer said.
Olmer noted that revenues continued to outpace expenditures, due to the landing of several grants, as well as spending cuts imposed by the administration when the threat of the pandemic was looming. The city also saw a three million dollar savings in electricity transmission costs for the year after having switched from electric providers.
“We need to really give kudos to those who are running our city right now, because the way that they handled the end of the year last year is the only reason that we weren’t in the red,” said Audit and Finance Chair Steve Caudill. “I think a lot of that was the guidance of Susan [Meeks}, and Bruce [Fraley], David [Gregory] and all of the department heads. Thank you for that work.” The audit report was unanimously adopted.
• In other action, the city accepted the latest revision of the Berea Comprehensive Plan, which sets goals and priorities for the next five years.
• The city council also voted to accept a bid for the construction of the multi-use pavilion on Chestnut Street from Omni Construction LLC for $538,000.
