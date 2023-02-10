The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Berea with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. “The City of Berea is very grateful for the $3,000 grant from KLC,” said Berea Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Bruce Fraley. “We plan to utilize the funds to make modifications in our buildings, facilities, and grounds to improve the safety of our employees and citizens. It is important to be committed to continuous improvement as we look for ways to improve safety for all.”
“KLC encourages its members to focus on safety. We appreciate the dedication of Mayor Fraley and the City of Berea’s elected officials,” KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney said. “Cities are the economic engines of Kentucky, and we are proud to help protect the people who work and live in our growing communities.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
