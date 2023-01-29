The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024.
Richmond’s City Manager Rob Minerich stressed the division of the two-phased approach.
“It is important to note the first phase will be only for the commercial, or business, sector of the community. The residential segment will wait until the new year of 2024 to make their transition to the new service provider,” said Minerich.
Rumpke will begin delivering commercial containers in early February and continue deliveries throughout the month. Businesses will receive a mailer from Rumpke with details about service guidelines and billing procedures in the coming weeks.
“Our family-owned company appreciates the opportunity to provide Richmond with friendly, reliable service,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president. “Our team has been working closely with city officials and meeting with businesses to ensure a smooth transition. Rumpke has proudly provided service in Madison County for years, and we are excited to now lend our expertise to Richmond.”
To help prepare for the changeover, Rumpke completed in-person visits to local businesses to verify waste service needs. Any business that was unable to confirm service needs in person should contact Rumpke at 1-800-828-8171 or email sales.blu@rumpke.com. Commercial entities are asked to provide the following information: business name, primary contact name/title, service address, billing address, phone number, email address, current container size and frequency of service.
To further assist in a smooth transition, the city and the Richmond Chamber of Commerce are joining efforts to provide information about the changeover to the commercial sector of the community.
“We’re glad to be a partner in sharing important service information to local businesses and commercial entities in our city,” said Richmond Chamber of Commerce President Colleen Spencer.
“The Chamber’s leadership and their communication network are an important factor in preparing businesses for a successful transition of waste management services,” said Minerich.
Rumpke is one of the largest, family-owned and operated waste and recycling firms in the country, operating 14 landfills and 12 recycling centers, while employing nearly 3,600 people and serving 1.8 million customers throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia. Rumpke has regional operations in Lancaster, Mt. Sterling and Lexington, Kentucky.
