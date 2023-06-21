In an effort to retain the Hitachi Corporation, the Berea City Council agreed during its meeting at the City Hall Annex on Tuesday to forgo 1% of the city’s 2% of any occupational license fee to the corporation.
The council is offering the incentive at the request of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
The incentive is to encourage the location of Hitachi Electric Systems America to remain in the same location on Mayde Road that previously housed Hitachi Automotive Systems.
“This is a $153 million investment in their current manufacturing operation in Berea,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. “This will include additional manufacturing lines and equipment for the current facility.”
The project will require an additional 752,000 square foot addition to the current building on the total footprint of 62 acres of land.
Hitachi’s investment will create 167 new jobs, bringing the total employment to more than 1,100. The new jobs will average $19.78 per hour.
In other business, the council, on second reading, approved its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which begins July 1, by a vote of 7-1. Council member David Rowlette voted against the budget.
The budget will feature $17,071,716 in the general fund, with approximately $17,140,174 in total revenue, an increase of $3.1 million over last year.
For the upcoming 2024 fiscal year, the city will focus much of the budget on reinvestment in existing infrastructure. The city has approved projects such as the proposed Farristown Community Center, the Scaffold Cane shared use path, and the Ellipse Street shared use path. Efforts will be made to ensure the city’s existing public facilities are also maintained.
The new projects are included in the budget but are tied to grant award money.
Priscilla Bloom, Berea City Parks Director, told the council pool season is off to a great start. “The pool has been open for 23 days and we have had a total attendance of 7,147,” she said.
The daily pool average is 311 visitors. The highest visited day was June 10.
Bloom said the pool has hired an additional three lifeguards and is currently hosting lifeguard certification classes.
The pool will host the Bluegrass Swim Conference meet July 10. More than 500 swimmers from nine teams are expected to compete in the meet.
