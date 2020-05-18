The City of Berea is moving forward with its Fourth of July celebration but some tweaks have been made to the yearly event because of COVID-19.
In a release from the City of Berea, the event will feature fireworks, but "in the interest of public health" it will not include vendors, live music or children's activities.
"The fireworks display will take place, as spectators must exercise safe social distancing throughout the show," the release said. "The (City of Berea) Parks Department is working with our local radio station to broadcast the event and provide a live feed."
