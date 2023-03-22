The Berea City Council heard a proposal Tuesday for a men’s substance abuse rehabilitation center in Richmond, currently a joint venture between the city of Richmond and the Madison County Fiscal Court. The question for Berea officials was whether to join the county’s other two governments in the project.
So far, the city of Richmond and the Madison County Fiscal Court have each committed to providing $1.5 million in funding for the center, which is currently estimated to cost $6.2 million.
The two governments are applying for an Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant from the Economic Development Administration, hoping the combined funds will be enough for a matching grant from the federal agency. Meanwhile, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted the city of Berea is projected to receive between $500,000 and $700,000 in opioid settlement money, which must be used specifically for drug rehabilitation, recovery, prevention or education.
Greyson Evans, Economic Development Specialist from the Blue Grass Area Development District, said his agency may provide an additional $150,000 to $200,000 in what he said was a unique opportunity for the local governments to fight the drug abuse epidemic. The project will create 42 full-time jobs at the center, and employee over 100 workers in creating the facility, he said.
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor noted Berea, Richmond, and Madison County are all facing a difficult challenge in fighting drug abuse and its widespread impact.
“I have to say that this drug epidemic is one of the biggest scourges that we’ve ever seen hit our communities,” Taylor said. “Ultimately we’re paying for it one way or another. So, to invest in potential solutions is what I’m all about as an elected leader of Madison County. I think investing in people is the best chance we have in overcoming this drug epidemic, but we’re not going to do it by not having opportunities for them to become taxpayers themselves.”
The city of Richmond has placed an buy option on property to house the program, according to Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich. He added the facility would be located in an existing building, would be operated by New Vista, and will house approximately 40 beds.
Berea Community Services Coordinator Zinnia Hensley noted the city has options to use opioid settlement funds for local programs, such as those that directly support the families of those affected by drug abuse, organizations that support women in recovery, such as the New Opportunity School for Women, faith-based programs, as well as law enforcement training programs.
While Berea officials are considering their options, Judge Taylor urged officials to see the problem as one that impacts the region, not just individual governments.
“This drug epidemic does not discriminate. It doesn’t stop at the Richmond/Berea/County line,” Taylor said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity of us doing this together as a community. It’s not a Berea problem. It’s not a Richmond problem. It’s not a Madison County problem. It’s not a law enforcement problem. It is a community problem.”
Representatives from New Vista explained the center would operate a 28-day recovery program that would be comprehensive, even helping patients get employment after treatment, as well as serving patients on an out-patient basis.
In response to a question from Berea City Councilman Jim Davis, Andrea Bruhn, New Vista’s Regional Director Substance Abuse Services cautioned that while the program continues to work on improving the retention rate, drug abuse is a difficult problem to tackle. Overall, 85 percent of patients relapse at some time on their journey to recovery, Bruhn said.
The next step will be to see whether Richmond and Madison County receive matching grant funds from the federal government. In the meantime, Evans recommended Berea express support for the establishment of a drug abuse treatment center by writing letters of support or by passing a city resolution expressing intent to support the venture in the future. The city could also join the two governments in funding the center in the future, officials said.
