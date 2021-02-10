Berea City officials are bracing for the city’s first major ice storm in more than a decade and prepared for emergencies they are expected to encounter this week.
Most of the state is under an ice storm warning through 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, “significant ice accumulations are expected across much of central Kentucky, mainly along and just south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways Wednesday and Wednesday night and then expanding into south central Kentucky tonight and Thursday.”
“It’s going to be a very active week,” said John Gordon who heads the National Weather Service office in Louisville earlier this week. “You could get a prolonged period of freezing rain across Kentucky, which could be pretty substantial.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and City Manager David Gregory have been “in close communication with our department heads in preparation for the upcoming ice storm.” Fraley also has been in contact with other city and county leaders.
“Our public works employees are prepared and ready to treat the roadways, our utilities staff is prepared to respond to any power outages we may encounter, and our police and fire departments are consistently reliable and efficient in dealing with any emergency situation,” Fraley said. “Additionally, we have been in close communication with the Madison County Emergency Management Director, along with leaders from our hospitals, schools, local health care providers and officials from both the county and City of Richmond to coordinate efforts in responding to this developing situation.
“We are well prepared for the storm and any problems it may bring.”
Berea Public Works director Donnie Davidson said crews will work 12-hour shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as needed to combat the icy blast.
“We have plenty of salt and our chain saws on the trucks ready to go if we get into (a situation where there are) any trees down,” he said. “It’s pretty much a waiting game to see what it’s going to do.”
Although ice on roadways can be difficult to maneuver, for motorists, Davidson said the top concern is the potential for downed trees and power lines, especially on the roads throughout the rest of the week.
“With snow, it’s just another day for us,” Davidson said. “Ice is a different animal.”
Davidson said the city’s stockpile of salt includes approximately 700 tons and added the city has used more salt this year than the past two years and added the city keeps in the bin filled to capacity.
“The winters have been really weird (the last two years),” he said. “We haven’t had much snow.”
Davidson said the key will be every department working together to fight the potential issues that could arise the rest of the week.
“It’s very important to work as a team with all of our departments,” he said. “That’s something that I learned (from past ice storms). Everybody needs to come together and take a big part in it. We have to work together as a team. That’s the key.”
Cold blast ahead
Much colder temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend following the icy blast.
“I feel very confident that Saturday night through Sunday night is the coldest period that we feel confident about,” Gordon said. “I know we’ve been pushing this cold off. It’s really there, the question is will it get this far south? Single digit temperatures are definitely on the table, especially Sunday night. If we get a lot of ice, it could even be lower. We’ll have to see.”
———
Kentucky Today reporter Tom Latek contributed to this article.
