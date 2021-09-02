The Berea City Council will likely reduce the ad valorem property tax rate, thanks to a surge in property values and assessments in the city.
The issue was discussed Thursday during a special called meeting of the Berea City Council, where Finance Director Susan Meeks released the findings of her 2021 property tax analysis.
“You will see the 2021 assessments have come in about $70 million more than last year on real property. So, that’s pretty good news for the city,” Meeks said.
Meeks further explained the substantial increase in the assessments were the result of a couple of factors. “This is really due to the increased sales price of real estate, as well as some re-assessments that have been going on in the city. Those two things have been the driving factor on those increases,” Meeks said.
The city then had to determine the best way achieve its compensating rate, Meeks said. “As a reminder, the compensating rate is the rate at which we would yield the same amount of revenue from real property based on the current assessments.”
Because both property values and assessments are up, according to Meeks, the city is in a position to reduce its tax rate from 10.104 cents per $100 of assessed property to 9.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, yet still draw more revenue.
“We have been really fortunate in the last several years that the assessments have continued to increase. That way we can give citizens a lower property tax rate, but the city will realize a four-percent increase in property tax assessment revenue.
“If we take the 4% increase in revenue, which is what we are recommending this evening, then the city gets additional revenue, but we also pass on the lower rate to the citizens,” Meeks said.
Had the council opted to not lower the tax rate, it would have triggered a mechanism by which citizens could reverse the decision by recalling it in a special election.
“We just didn’t want to go down that road, and we also wanted to be able to pass on to the citizens a little bit of a savings in their tax rate…to help them offset some of those higher [property] assessments,” Meeks said.
After Meeks completed the first reading of the ad valorem tax ordinance, Berea City Councilman Jerry Little suggested the change is a very positive development, assuming the proposed ordinance passes.
“The taxpayers would be paying about five tenths less than they would be paying last year,” said Jerry Little. “So actually, the rate is going down, and that’s good.” Little further noted that it is state government, not the county government, that mandates real property has to be reassessed on a rotating basis every five years.
Councilmember Teresa Scenters voiced her support for the proposed ordinance, noting it will help taxpayers.
“I think this is a win-win for both the city and the taxpayer,” Scenters said.
“Taxpayers are going to see a five-percent decrease, and we’ll see a little bit of added revenue because of this, so, I guess we should thank the hot real estate market for that.
“I’m glad we can give the taxpayers a break on this.”
Meeks explained Thursday’s special called meeting was scheduled to allow for the first reading of the proposed ordinance, so that if approved, the city Finance Department can send out property tax bills by the end of the month.
———
The next regular meeting of the Berea City Council is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Berea City Annex.
