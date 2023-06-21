By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The city of Berea will be focused on reinvestment in existing infrastructure when the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget takes effect on July 1. The budget was approved by a 7-1 vote by the Berea City Council Tuesday night.
While the city awaits intergovernmental grant award money for new projects like the proposed Farristown Community Center, the Scaffold Cane shared use path, and the Ellipse Street shared use path, efforts will be made to ensure the city’s existing public facilities are maintained, according to Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly.
“A lot of the new projects for this coming fiscal year are items that we budgeted, but they are tied to grant money. So, we just have to wait for the grant process to play itself out,” said Beverly, adding the grant money for those projects may come in by the end of this calendar year. “But my goal since becoming city administrator has been to take care of the things we already have.”
Beverly cited the city pool as one example of infrastructure, which, if neglected, could end up costing taxpayers more than necessary. “The pool is at the age now where if you don’t start to repair and replace certain things, it’s going to be bad. There are several things that need to happen to keep up the pool. Pools are expensive, but the community really appreciates them, and I want to make sure that we put the work into it to make it a really good place for people to go in the future.” Other upgrades in the works include a new concession stand and new restrooms, as well as the refurbishing of ball fields at Berea Community Park.
Beverly said she expects another big-ticket item to be completed in the coming year. “The Tolle Building is a really big deal. I think that will be done this fiscal year. That’s the goal,” she said. The building will serve as a gallery space/conference space, and public meeting hall, as well as a venue for artisan classes and small conferences. Additionally, the city is renovating the former Ford building behind the Chestnut Street Pavilion, converting it into a public space for gatherings. That venue includes a warming kitchen to serve food.
Overall, the city is projecting a beginning fund balance of $17,071,716 for the fiscal year, with approximately $17,140,174 in total revenue, a $3.1 million increase over last year. That’s balanced against expenditures of approximately $19,147,980.
At a recent Berea City Council meeting, Councilmember Jerry Little stated the wording of the budget ordinance can seem confusing since the expenditure line item outpaced the revenues line item. However, he emphasized the city is not operating in the red, having started the year with approximately $2 million in excess revenues.
“We didn’t spend more than we took in, we had savings,” Little said during the council comments portion of the June 6 meeting. “I don’t want anybody thinking we’re going broke. We’re in pretty good shape.”
The city’s proposed budget projects an ending fund balance of roughly $15 million. Inflation, however, is expected to drive operating costs up in the coming year. Nonetheless, Beverly said she believes the city is in a strong position because of the administration’s commitment to job growth.
“I feel really good about the city overall because all cities are dealing with inflation, but one thing that has us ahead of the game is the work that our economic development director and our mayor and our consultants have put into job recruitment, because that is our main source of revenue,” said Beverly, referring to occupational license fees. “You can’t control inflation or the cost of doing business, but we can recruit industry and business to our community and make it a place they’d like to locate. Our mayor came in with that goal and he has knocked it out of the park.”
With recent projections indicating the number of jobs increasing in Berea, Beverly said the city will likely collect higher revenues.
“I believe revenue will be strong. We don’t have a crystal ball, but we have a sense of what industry is doing in terms of expansion and workforce retention. I believe if things continue along the trend we’re seeing, our revenues will be stronger than projected,” Beverly said.
In the 2023-2024 budget, the Berea City Council also took action when it comes to retaining the workforce at City Hall, implementing a three-percent across-the-board cost of living increase for municipal employees. Additionally, the council voted to implement 50 percent of a pay scale/employee classification scale recommended by an independent consultant. The cost of the adjustment will be approximately $125,000. The city had not adjusted its pay scale in over 12 years, city officials said. It is planned that the second half of the adjustment will be implemented in the 2024-2025 budget, according to Mayor Bruce Fraley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.