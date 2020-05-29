The City of Berea announced Phase I of its re-opening set for Monday and the guidelines set forth are as follows:
City Hall
Guests can visit by appointment only and when business cannot be conducted by phone, e-mail, or online; Utility, Tax, and Revenue drive-thru window for day-to-day activities; all guests must enter through the rear door and be escorted inside.
Berea Police Department
Fingerprinting service offered by appointment only.
Berea Municipal Utilities & Public Works
Guests can visit by appointment only, when business cannot be conducted by phone, e-mail or online. All guests must be escorted.
Berea Parks Department
The city will continue to have open its green spaces and parking lots. Guests by appointment and only when business cannot be conducted by phone, e-mail, or online; All guests must be escorted.
* The City encourages anyone entering the facility for the appointment to wear a mask and any employee(s) meeting individually with a visitor will be required to wear a mask during meeting. Proper precautions are being taken by our staff and six feet social distancing is in effect.
• The city plans to notify the public of any future updates regarding re-opening plans.
(City of Berea)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.