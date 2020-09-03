Property owners in Berea will be paying a slighty lower property tax rate as the Berea City Council agreed to cut rates during a Tuesday work session.
Audit and Finance Committee Chair Steve Caudill explained that because of increased value in property assessments, the city is in a position to realize an overall increase in revenue while still cutting the rate paid by citizens.
Under the current proposal, the city’s property tax rate will go from .105 per $100 of assessed property value to .104. But since the overall value of property in the community increased, the city will still see a growth in revenue.
“We’re in a really unique position this year in that we’re able to take the four percent increase and also decrease our tax rate for our citizens,” Caudill said “We can take it down to .104 and achieve the goal that we’ve had the last two or three years of seeing that increase in revenue for the city. So for citizens, they will actually see a decrease in their rate, but it will benefit the city as we move forward.”
The measure will come up for a second reading again on September 15.
Tuesday’s work session included a discussion of the proposed Juneteenth Resolution, with local professor and Berea official Andrew Baskin offering his advice to the council.
Baskin suggested a resolution emphasizing Berea’s unique history as a community that has long strived for racial equality, and he recommended a document that affirms Berea’s aspiration to continue that effort.
“What you are saying in this resolution is that Berea wants to continue the work of its founders, and that is to build a community that’s based on justice, and build a community where everyone – black, white, red, yellow – is safe living in the City of Berea. You’re doing that because of the history of Berea,” Baskin said.
Baskin cautioned that the recent series of crises has highlighted disparities between the African American community and the rest of America, and that an important function of the resolution would be to underscore those problems and express a determination as a local government body to help remedy those issues, because, in his words, you can’t solve the problem unless you recognize the problem.
Several council members thanked Baskin for his contribution to the discussion, with Councilmember Jerry Little praising Baskin as a voice of reason. Several council members expressed their belief that a Juneteenth Resolution will soon be passed.
“This is something that I believe we all want to pass. I think we’re all in favor of a Juneteenth resolution. It’s just getting down the wording,” said Cora Jane Wilson.
The council unanimously voted to remove the Juneteenth Resolution from Tuesday’s business session agenda so that Steve Caudill can finalize a compromise draft. The item will come up again for a review on Sept. 15.
Ordinance passes
During the business session, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance giving employees more flexibility when it comes to using their vacation hours. During the COVID-19 crisis, employees were having to defer their vacations, which caused them to lose vacation time.
During the City Administrator’s Report, David Gregory said staffers, with the help of the Kentucky League of Cities, will soon have a draft of a revised policy and procedure manual. The manual covers code of ethics, employment regulations, hiring, and issues relating to employee benefits. The revision process began 18 months again and was last done in 2013, Gregory said.
Additionally, Gregory praised the work of the Public Works Department for finishing a more visible crosswalk in Old Town, a move recommended by the department to enhance public safety.
Gregory referred to the COVID related federal deferral of payroll taxes ordered by President Trump. Gregory said when the city receives additional information from the U.S. Department of Treasury or the Internal Revenue Service, the city will re-evaluate whether it is possible to implement the change.
Sign revision
During Mayoral Comments, Bruce Fraley said a temporary revision in the sign ordnance means that signs can be placed from now until Nov. 15, specifically those relating to political candidates. Signs can be placed without a fee or a permit, but must not be placed in right of way, Fraley said.
Council comments
During council comments, Ronnie Terrill noted that a new Burger King has opened across from the Amish Store. Emily LaDouceur encouraged citizens to go to Old Town to view the new mural that celebrates the first African American registered nurse to practice in the Commonwealth.
David Rowlette thanked the council for trying to keep taxes low during economically hard times.
The next Berea City Council meeting
is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
