The City of Berea has ordered a traffic study for the intersection of Plaza Drive and Prince Royal Drive to head off potential problems related to business development in that area of town. The traffic study, which measures the number of vehicles passing through the area, will likely occur after the first of the year, according to Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly.
“We can’t do the study during the holidays because we’re looking for an accurate count, and the numbers would be too skewed with holiday traffic. So, as soon as the holidays are over, we’ll begin the traffic study,” said Beverly.
Berea City Council member Ronnie Terrill has been pressing the city to move ahead with a study of traffic in the area, citing concerns that the current intersection is inadequate to accommodate more traffic generated by new businesses. Terrill was told as recently as last week that the city would be moving forward with a study of the intersection.
This month, Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel reported two major businesses are likely going in on Plaza Drive, including a new drive-thru restaurant next to Arby’s and a new hotel on the opposite side of the street.
“The new restaurant led us to think more about how we, as a city, are going to have to work on a road going behind Dinner Bell to come back out onto Plaza Drive to take away from the bottleneck that we’re going to get there,” Angel said. Angel stated previously that the new restaurant is a franchise of a national restaurant chain and will be similar to restaurants already in Berea.
In the meantime, Beverly admits finding an outlet for Plaza Drive traffic is going to require a lot of strategizing.
“We’ve asked for the engineer for a traffic study, but we’ve also asked them to come up with some solutions because I feel like the council members, Public Works, and the mayor have all been looking at this problem. They are trying to come up with possible solutions, but at this point, it’s been a challenge,” Beverly said. “We’ve given them [engineers] our ideas to see if they are feasible because it this point, we just haven’t come up with a concrete solution for the best way to go forward.”
While trying to solve the traffic problem at the intersection will be challenging, Beverly conceded that it is preferable than having too few businesses wanting to locate in Berea. Instead, the city is continually fielding requests for information from prospective entrepreneurs and franchisees.
“In a way it’s a good problem to have because we have some effective marketing for our town,” Beverly said, noting that Berea is attracting positive attention. “These things don’t just happen to you. They happen because other things are working well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.