The Kentucky League of Cities unveiled Berea’s Strategic Plan prior to the Berea City Council meeting Tuesday night, providing a vision for the future.
According to the plan, Berea’s “New Frontier,” off Exit 77 is a relatively undeveloped urban interchange between Berea and Sadieville and provides “an opportunity to “define the last entrance into the city” and also “sets the tone for future growth of the city.”
Most of the land is privately owned and not the city. The report also includes a vision of a “Gateway to the Bluegrass” ped/bike bridge also was unveiled by Tad Long and Bobbie Bryant of the KLC.
“We understand plans may change over time,” Long said during a work session. “It’s an opportunity to define the last entry into Berea. You can make a bold statement at that intersection and set the tone for future growth of the city through diverse opportunities, an environmental-friendly approach and local culture.”
For cities with a population of more than 10,000, Berea is the second fastest growing city in the state, behind Georgetown and ahead of Bowling Green, Shelbyville and Richmond. From 2010-18, population has increased from 13,561 to 15,787, an increase of 15.5 percent over an eight-year period.
“Berea is one of those areas in Kentucky that is growing rapidly,” Long said.
The report outlined a a strategy for connecting city spaces (Old Town, College Square and Downtown), bike and pedestrian connections (Old Town to Downtown), (The Pinnacles), (Old Town to College Square) and plans for connecting places to people. It also suggests plans for empowering actions on several ideas presented by the citizens.
The KLC recommends a “master plan for economic development to include elements such as infrastructure (utilities transportation and broadband).”
“We believe one of the major tools in a growing community is economic development,” Long said. “We wanted to address that.”
The plan also addressed Tourism, the advantages of a possible shared-use Farmer’s Market Pavilion adjacent to the Tolle Building, quality of life initiatives, empowering actions and community resources.
“This is something that I think was long overdue to have a full strategic plan,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. “The best part is we really made every effort to engage the public and I think they (KLC) did a fantastic job of putting all of that together, along with city staff and elected officials. I’m looking forward to getting that up and budgeting around it and making some progress through our strategic plan, which should last through a three- to five-year period.”
In other business:
• The council approved the sale of surplus property at 103 Meadowlark Drive at a reserve and minimum reserve or sale price of $70,000. The property will be sold by sealed bid.
• Approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement creating the Bluegrass and Central Kentucky Unified Police Protection System (BACKUPPS).
• Approved a motion to increase a line item in the budget (building and grounds) from $40,000 to $60,000 for work on the City Annex Building.
• Heard a report from Tom Howser on the Swing for a Cure event. He reported the tournament has generated $27,000 for cancer research. Next year’s tournament is set for July 26-27.
• Heard from Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger who encouraged Berea residents to utilize clerk services at the City Annex Building. The office is open from 8-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Barger added his office can now issue marriage licenses in Berea and is exploring adding passport services in the future. The office can handle motor vehicle registration and other services offered at the Madison County Courthouse.
• Fraley re-appointed Rachel Burnside to the Berea Human Rights Commission.
