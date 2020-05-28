The City of Berea is expecting a sharp downturn in revenue in fiscal year 2020-2021, though officials are hoping to offset those cuts by economizing.
The city council received that sober projection during a recent teleconference meeting of the city’s Audit and Finance Committee.
City Administrator David Gregory reported that because of the COVID-19 related lockdown, the administration is projecting $2.7 million less in revenue next year, including $1.8 million less in occupational license fees or payroll taxes, approximately $317,000 less in net profit fees, $170,000 less in fees on insurance and $140,000 less in franchise fees, among other cuts.
Gregory noted that while those numbers might actually improve depending on how fast the economy recovers, city officials opted to depart from past budget strategies. In past budgets, the administration underestimated revenues and over estimated costs, thereby ensuring a cushion that often led to budget surpluses at the end of the year. For the coming budget year, however, projections for both revenues and expenditures are more conservative, in line with 2018-2019 final budget numbers, according to Audit and Finance Committee Chair Steve Caudill.
One issue debated Tuesday was whether the city should dip into its Fund Balance Reserve, more popularly known as the “rainy day fund,” which has reached $2.7 million. The money is set aside to allow the city to provide services for two months in the event of an unforeseen crisis. While some officials noted the COVID-19 pandemic is an unforeseen crisis, the consensus was the situation doesn’t yet warrant the city dipping into the rainy day fund. Caudill agreed to the request to leave the fund alone though he cautioned if revenue shortfalls are worse than expected, money to make up the difference would have to come from somewhere.
On General Fund expenditures, the administration projects spending to go from $16 million in 2019-2020 down to approximately $13 million in 2020-2021. One of the biggest changes from previous years is the lack of capital projects, except for the multi-use pavilion planned for construction in the parking lot of the Berea Welcome Center on Chestnut Street. The city will also move ahead with the completion of shared use trail projects, which employ state and federal funds.
The future of road repair and infrastructure projects was on the minds of city council members as annual gas tax revenues from the state continue a downward trend. The city is expected to receive $240,000 in state road aid funds, with $225,000 budgeted for street resurfacing. Councilmember Ronnie Terrill suggested the council should have a work session in the near future to determine the city’s priorities. Councilmember Emily LaDouceur agreed.
In one recommended change to the draft budget, Terrill proposed the reallocation of $5,000 from the administration’s contingency fund to create a trial dog park project. Cora Jane Wilson seconded the motion by Terrill. Officials said the makeshift park would be at the end of Dinsmore Street, though Caudill noted the city has not determined who would maintain a dog park. Terrill, Wilson, Jerry Little and Jim Davis voted in favor of the idea.
Gregory noted at the start of the meeting that the city is pursuing strategies as a hedge against potential revenue shortfalls. For example the city is not currently refilling positions that become vacant, and there has been a freeze on hiring and salary increases. One exception is an increase in salary for one of the city’s IT workers. The city is also cutting back on part-time workers, overtime hours, and seeking to employ contract workers where possible. Tourism took the biggest hit in part-time employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as all of those employees were laid off as several summer events were cancelled. The Berea Tourism Commission has left open the possibility of rehiring those workers when the economy picks up again.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Audit and Finance Committee voted unanimously to pass the budget onto the full council for review and approval. The next meeting of the Berea City Council is June 2.
