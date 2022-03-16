By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The City of Berea heard the first reading of a budget amendment that records a surge in revenues for fiscal year 2021-2022.
A bulk of the mid-year revenue boost comes from approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Tax revenues came in about $83,000 more than expected, while licenses and permits brought another $100,000 more than projected.
Overall, revenues are estimated to go up from the original budget from approximately $14 million to roughly $16 million.
On the expenditure side, spending went up from an original forecast of $16 million million to nearly $17.8 million. A significant portion of that increase was in capital projects, which went up by a little over $900,000, for a total mid-year revision of nearly $1.5 million. The
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.