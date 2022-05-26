Corey Causey, the son of Angie and Chris Causey, will be an official graduate of Madison Southern High School this week. Causey credits hard work and dedication to his accomplishments as a high school student. He said, “The greatest success to me was keeping my grades up. During virtual learning, I didn’t have anyone telling me to do my work at all times and that made it really easy to procrastinate with my work.”
The pandemic has been a difficult time in a multitude of ways for many high school students in the past couple of years. Causey said, “COVID-19 made high school for me very challenging at times. I lost a whole year of in-person learning and an entire baseball season because of it. It also limited my time with my friends.” Causey could not connect anything helpful or productive when it came to the mix between COVID-19 and his education. He said, “In my opinion, there were no positives to virtual learning.”
Even though Causey is undecided at his next steps after he graduates, he is thrilled about an in-person graduation ceremony opportunity. Causey said, “I’m super excited we get to graduate in-person this year. I am friends with a lot of people from the 2020 class who was upset with not getting an in-person graduation.” When asked what advice he would give to students in middle and high school, Causey said, “My greatest word of advice for any students in grades lower than me would be to not take anything for granted, high school flies by.”
