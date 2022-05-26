Lainey Patterson, a senior at Madison Southern, and daughter of Brandi and Jud Patterson will be proudly stepping across the stage to accept her high school diploma this week.
When asked about her greatest success as a high school student, Patterson replied, “My greatest success was being able to try something new. Because I wasn’t able to dive, I joined the soccer team, and I was able to find a new love for something that I had never done.”
When referencing to Covid-19 and the impact it had on her high school career, Patterson said, “COVID-19 completely shut down my
ability to compete in my sport, as a diver the only place to practice is at the University of Kentucky. After 2 years, it just now opened back up for practices. I was unable to compete in the years I needed to be recruited.” When discussing if there were any positives associated with the pandemic as a student, Patterson said, “Not for my actual learning, I have always been the girl that actually enjoys going to school and that ruined it for me. I guess a ‘positive’ could be that I had a lot more free time to do other things but I do think my learning suffered.” As an in-person graduation service approaches, Patterson is thankful. She said, “My sister was the year that completely had no graduation, it was super hard on her. So, I am very grateful for what I have had this year.”
After graduation, Patterson will be attending the University of Kentucky in the Lewis Honors Program. She will be majoring in Human Health Sciences with a focus in Pre-Dentistry. When asked what advice she would give to students in middle and high school, Patterson said, “Don’t be afraid to branch out of your comfort zone. When you do, those will end up being your favorite moments.”
