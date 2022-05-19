Kathryn Morgan, a senior at Berea Community High School and the daughter of Debra and Chuck Morgan are officially Pirate graduates.
When asked about her greatest success as a high school student, Morgan said, “Staying motivated to complete schoolwork during the virtual day was a huge challenge of mine. But through determination, and my parents often nagging, I was able to stay on top of my schoolwork when it was so easy to push it aside and that is a proud accomplishment of mine.”
COVID-19 had a huge impact on the Class of 2022 and their high school years. When asked how significant of an impact the pandemic had on her as a student, Morgan replied, “Adjusting to pandemic life as a high schooler was definitely difficult. Managing thoughts about missing out on memories and activities with friends during what was supposed to be the most memorable time of my life was something I had to deal with and accept. However, it made me and my classmates appreciate the time we did have together in person all the more.”
When reflecting on if there were any positives of the pandemic, Morgan said, “Being able to do schoolwork in my pajamas was a huge perk, I was able to create somewhat of my own schedule during the virtual school day and that helped me stay motivated and productive.”
Thankfully some normalcy has returned this school year, including an in-person graduation and Morgan is pleased. She said, “Because of the pandemic me and my classmates are extremely grateful for any in person activities we are able to do. So having in person graduation will be a huge celebration that I am looking forward to greatly.”
Morgan’s next step in life includes attending Western Kentucky University, yet her major is undecided.
When asked what advice Morgan would give to a middle or high school student, Morgan said, “Cherish every moment you have in high school and surround yourself with people that support and love you, four years truly fly by fast.”
