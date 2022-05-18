Quenten Morgan, the son of Sara and John Morgan, is a proud member of the 2022 graduating class of Berea Community High School.
Morgan credits persistence as his greatest achievement in high school.
“My greatest success was probably just sticking through it,” he said. “My best academic years in high school came during the pandemic. It was different and challenging but I found ways to still become a better student even while learning virtually. or in a classroom with masks where everything was very impersonal.”
COVID-19 has led to many hardships for students, especially those in high school. When asked about those trying times, Morgan said, “I’ve always been a pretty social person. and trying to learn in a virtual atmosphere where nobody had their cameras on or talked during the classes besides the teacher was very hard at first. For sports, it didn’t change much but it also changed everything. Practices ran pretty much the same but we had to wear masks which was very hard, especially because I played basketball which means I was running the entire time. Games were the part that was weird. I went from playing in a mostly full gym to seeing only a couple of parents from each team. every game had the feel of a scrimmage.”
Despite the challenges, Morgan could label some powerful positives in the situation.
“COVID created a lot of challenges for me at the school,” he said. “We started learning virtually and through a whole new learning platform that I had never used before. But I stuck with it and figured out the best way to use the given circumstances to become the best student I could be with what I had. The process of ‘sticking through the mud’ was probably the most beneficial experience I had in high school.”
Morgan plans to attend Western Kentucky University and study Psychology. In the meantime, he is excited that his graduation will be in-person Friday night.
“Ceremonies like graduation virtual feels less real and stale,” he said. “While the in-person ceremony will be a lot more emotion-filled and interesting.”
When asked if he has any advice for peers in middle school or high school, he said, “Everyone has something that is hard to get past in school. It could be a certain subject or a teacher or anything. The value in learning to overcome those obstacles and adapt instead of just giving up is more valuable than the actual subject matter in most cases. For me it was math. I had a friend help me with most of my math homework for my first two years of high school and in my senior year, I was a math tutor because I never gave up.”
