Class of 2023

Late Berea College Men’s Basketball coach Roland Wierwille was inducted posthumously into the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame last Saturday at the Perkins Building in Richmond. The award was presented by Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor, who also is a board member of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame. Pictured are from left: Hunter Buchanan, Courtney Buchanan, Taylor and Courtney Osborne. Also inducted were the 1982 Madison Central baseball team, the 1969-70 Madison High basketball team, Robert Brooks, Shirley Kearns, Monty Joe Lovell, Edwin Luxon, Sandy Martin, Buddy Roberts and Talbot Todd.
Photo courtesy of Jesse Ward
