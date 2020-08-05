Claudette Saylor Partin, 68, of Berea, passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020 at UK Medical Center. Claudette was born in Berea to the late Ben and Hattie Broughton Saylor. She retired from Berea Health and Rehabilitation.Come celebrate her life with the family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at noon at Ramsey Cemetery, 324 Ramsey Cemetery Road. Condolences may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.co
