With just a week to go before the general election, Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger is encouraging residents to cast their ballots as soon as possible, especially those who requested absentee ballots. Barger addressed the issue Tuesday during a teleconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court.
“If you’ve got a ballot, get it in to us. We’ve got 78 percent of them back as of yesterday. We need those ballots back in so we can get them counted,” Barger said. “If you have requested an absentee ballot, you cannot vote in person unless you didn’t get that ballot by Wednesday [October 28]. Starting tomorrow, if you didn’t receive your ballot, you can come in and vote early or on Election Day.”
Walk-in voting locations are at the Madison County Court House in Richmond and at the back of the Berea City Hall Annex, more popularly known as the old Berea Post Office on Chestnut Street. Walk-in early voting will continue until the day before Election Day.
Barger noted that the turnout numbers look promising so far. “With early voting, we’ve had a 15.5 percent turnout already,” Barger said. “Yesterday we were voting 142 people an hour. So you might see a line, but that line is moving at 142 people an hour. So there’s no reason to wait. If you know who you’re going to vote for, come on in and vote.”
At one point, Magistrate Tom Botkin addressed the issue raised by Berea City Council member Jerry Little regarding the placement of the council candidates on the Express Voting electronic ballot machine.
Little expressed concern that voters might inadvertently overlook both he and candidate Cora Jane Wilson because they are located on the second page of council candidates, but Barger stated the system won’t allow voters to move on without viewing all of the candidates for council.
“On the Berea City Council races, it is two pages, just like the constitutional amendments are two pages. At the bottom of the screen there’s a ‘More’ button. If you don’t hit that ‘More’ button when voting for Berea City Council, it will not let you go to the next screen. You have to view all candidates before you can move onto the next vote. That way, everybody has to see all of their available options,” Barger said.
Barger noted there will be seven polling places open on Election Day, including five locations in Richmond: Eastside Community Church at 210 Catalpa Loop, Big Hill Christian Church on 1150 Goggins Lane, Whitehall Baptist Church at 3401 Colonel Road, Ashland Church at 700 South Keeneland Drive, and First Baptist Church 425 Eastern Bypass. Berea locations include the Russel Acton Folk Center on 212 Jefferson Street and Berea Church of God on 189 Rash Road. Voters can use any of those polling places regardless of where their original voting precinct is located.
Other business:
• The fiscal court adopted a proclamation declaring November Diabetes Awareness Month. David Johnson accepted the proclamation.
• Connie Baird was appointed to the Madison County Cooperative Extension Board for a three year term, along with Bethany Smith who was appointed 4-H Youth Development representative.
• The court unanimously voted to award a bid for emergency sirens to ASC Mass Notification Solutions to replace the outdoor siren alert system for $2.3 million, pending successful negotiations. Five bidders took part in the process, officials said.
• EMA/CSEPP Director Dustin Hiser said the county is looking at the new system because it is less expensive to maintain and replace, something that will be important once the county takes on the full cost of maintaining/replacing the siren system once the demilitarization project is complete. The system under consideration typically lasts 20 years, officials said.
• The court also unanimously approved a measure to apply for the Kentucky Utilities 2020 Plant for the Planet Grant Fund, which encourages the planting of trees in KU’s service area.
The potential amount of the grants could be between $500 and $5,000, said grant consultant Tom Webb. Planting the trees at White Hall is under consideration, officials said.
• The court also approved application for 2021 KU Community Grants Fund, which is a community improvement program typically funded for $20,000 or less for economic development. Deputy Judge/Executive Colleen Chaney said some potential projects are currently being evaluated.
Also Tuesday, Northern Madison County Sanitation District Board will have James D. Rowe as a board member through 2024. Rowe’s reappointment was approved unanimously. Meanwhile, Morgan Elliston was hired by unanimous decision as a human resources assistant .
———
The next meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will be on Tuesday, November 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.