The 2022 general election is right around the corner and the Madison County Clerk’s office wants everyone to make plans to vote.
The mail-in absentee portal (govote.ky.gov) will be available from Sept.24-Oct. 25. Ballots must be returned by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, either through the mail or the ballot drop-box (located at the Richmond or Berea Branch of the Madison County Clerk’s office).
In-person, Excused, Absentee Voting, will be available at the Richmond Branch of the Madison County Clerk’s Office (101 W. Main St., Richmond, Ky.) from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Oct.26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov.2.
Registered voters can cast their ballot at any location during Early Voting or on Election Day.
Qualifying individuals can cast an absentee ballot through the mail or in-person.
The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration is Oct. 11. Register online at govote.ky.gov or in-person at the Clerk’s Office (Richmond or Berea Branch).
Madison County Court Clerk Kenny Barger said the early voting, absentee portal, and central voting locations worked extremely well during the primary elections and believes it will be even better for the general election, which typically draws more voters to the polls.
“These types of voting options are cost effective and more convenient for all the voters,” he said.
Barger used the example of someone who lives in Waco but works in Berea now has the option of voting in Berea instead of having to rush from Berea to their polling location in Waco.
Barger wanted voters to know that two Kentucky Constitutional Amendments and one local option vote are on the ballot this November. He suggested all voters become familiar with the amendments before going to vote to lessen the time they spend in the voting booth to help speed voters through the polls. The first amendment concerns the number of days the state legislature can meet in odd and even numbered years and when special sessions are called.
The amendment also covers when new laws passed would become law. The second constitutional amendment to protect human life and not guarantee a right to or fund aborition in the state.
The local option concerns the sale of alcoholic beverages in the Clay’s Ferry district of the county.
No-Excuse, Early Voting
Voting will be available Nov 3-5, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m..
Three locations will be available:
• Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, KY 40403
• Madison County Public Library, 507 W. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475
• Madison County Extension Office, 200 Duncannon Ln., Richmond, KY 40475
Election Day
Voting will also be available at eight locations throughout the county from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, KY 40403
• Berea Church of God, 189 Rash Rd., Berea, KY 40403
Madison County Public Library—507 W. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475
• Madison County Extension Office, 200 Duncannon Ln., Richmond, KY 40475
• Eastside Community Church, 2010 Catalpa Loop, Richmond, KY 40475
• Big Hill Christian Church—115 0 Goggins Ln., Richmond, KY 40475
• Arlington’s Mule Barn, 1510 Lexington Rd., Richmond, KY 40475
• White Hall Baptist Church, 3401 Colonel Rd., Richmond, KY 40475
Absentee Opportunities
Visit the website to learn more, madisoncountyclerk.us.
