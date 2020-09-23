Madison County voters will soon receive their requested mail-in absentee ballots, and the Madison County Clerk is making final preparations for the 2020 general election, said County Clerk Kenny Barger.
In a Tuesday report to a videoconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court, Barger told officials the county has received
approximately 9,000 requests for mail-in ballots for far, but the process of sending them out to voters was delayed because the official ballot was not certified until September 8. He added voters can still request an absentee ballot at govoteky.com until October 9.
According to Barger, October 13 will mark the beginning of walk-in absentee voting at the county clerk’s offices in Richmond and Berea. Citizens can walk in and vote from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in absentee voting will be available from the 13th until the day before the election. “Anyone who wants to vote early can go to either of those locations, except for Sunday, and vote,” Barger said.
The plan for polling places has not been formally approved, Barger said, though he expects the locations to be approved soon. Barger said he will announce the locations once they have been officially approved by state officials. The county has requested seven polling locations for Election Day voting, any of which can be used by voters. “They should be convenient for anybody in the county to get to and vote,” Barger said. “No matter where you live, you can vote in any [county] location.”
Barger said polling places will be fully staffed with 24 workers per polling place, and that the clerk’s office now has enough workers to handle the processing of absentee ballots. Election workers start training in the first week of October, Barger said.
On a related note, the court unanimously adopted a resolution to apply for 2020 Center for Tech and Civic Life Covid-19 Response grant funds. The non-governmental grant allows the county to apply for a minimum of $5,000 in funds for election-related staffing and equipment.
In other action, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor issued a proclamation declaring September as National Recovery Month in Madison County, which declares support for those who are striving to recover from substance abuse.
The court also heard the first reading of an ordinance endorsing a memorandum of understanding between the Madison County Fiscal Court, the City of Berea, City of Richmond, and the Madison County Airport Board. Under the agreement, the three governments will support the airport board’s $1.2 million project to extend a water line from the Southern Madison Water District and a sewer line from Berea Municipal Utilities to Central Kentucky Regional Airport.
The project will upgrade service lines from two inches to eight-inches, thus enabling further development at the airport, officials said. The project is the second phase of a three-phase project in which the extension of the water line will be followed by an upgrade of the terminal building. The board recently announced that three T-hangars will soon be in service, garnering approximately $85,000 in revenue with which to replay loans related to the project.
The airport board is seeking a loan from the Appalachian Regional Commission for approximately $1 million to fund 80 percent of the project. The memorandum of understanding, meanwhile, is needed for the three governments to commit to insuring a loan for the remaining $256,000, which will be obtained by the City of Berea through from Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA). Taylor said he doesn’t expect there to be any additional cost to the county as a result of the agreement. The first reading was approved unanimously.
Also approved after a first reading was a land use map change for 107, 115 and 117 Green’s Crossing, and 2707 Robbinsville Loop, reclassifying the property from RC-1 and RC-3 to RC 4 general commercial. The property is on the corner of Green’s Crossing and Irvine Road, and there will be a buffer between the commercial and existing residential property, said planning director Bert Thomas.
In other action, the court unanimously approved a resolution to accept Flex Funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet rural secondary road program. Tom Botkin said the money will be used to complete projects, such as blacktopping Menelaus Road in Berea
“One of the things I’m thankful for is we didn’t have as big a cut as we possibly thought,” Judge Taylor said. There was speculation that funding for rural roads could have dropped as much as 25 percent as a result of the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19. It only decreased by 4 percent and the county will receive $284,000, Taylor said.
The next meeting will be on Oct. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.