Clifton Eugene “Sparky” Sparks, 88, of White Lick Road in Garrard County, passed away April 4 at Northpoint Lexington Health Care Center after a long illness.

Due to current guidelines and conditions, a private graveside service will take place at Robinson Cemetery in Garrard County with Minister Chad Burdette officiating. 

