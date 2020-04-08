Clifton Eugene “Sparky” Sparks, 88, of White Lick Road in Garrard County, passed away April 4 at Northpoint Lexington Health Care Center after a long illness.
Due to current guidelines and conditions, a private graveside service will take place at Robinson Cemetery in Garrard County with Minister Chad Burdette officiating.
