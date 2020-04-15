Berea’s tourism officials are weighing whether to cancel upcoming summer events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the Berea Tourism Commission when City of Berea Tourism Director Kerri Hensley told officials the city already cancelled April’s Hands On Workshops due to travel and social distancing restrictions.
As pandemic-related restrictions continue, officials are now contemplating whether to cancel the Berea Craft Festival and the Festival of Learnshops, two prominent summer events. In a meeting held by video-conference last Wednesday, Hensley told tourism commissioners that more should be known about the state of the pandemic sometime by April, but that a final decision about whether to go forth with the events will likely have to be made in May. Staff is currently operating as if those events will occur, though spending on items such as advertising has been suspended.
“I can postpone this decision as long as we’re not spending money,” Hensley
said. Additionally, tourism will not be printing its annual seasonal guidebook.
Commissioner Charles Arnold expressed concern about whether either event would be allowed to take place. “I’d like to be hopeful, but I really doubt it’s going to happen this year,” Arnold said.
Already this year the Berea Tourism Commission voted to suspend the Arts Accelerator program, initially planning on allowing it to continue to until the end of the fiscal year. The program was to be reassessed with the possibility that it could be revived at a future time. Because shops were closed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, however, officials decided to suspend the program completely in March. The city has also terminated its lease of the Hays Building on North Broadway Street and is scheduled to vacate the building by the end of April.
Another item under consideration was the status of the Tourism Commission’s annual budget. Hensley noted the current revenue projection assumes businesses will be back in operation by August. The budget projects substantial decreases in transient room taxes and the restaurant tax, both of which feed tourism. Arnold, who said he has six restaurants currently closed, expressed concern that current revenue projections will fall short if the pandemic drags on.
“I’m hoping this will be the bottom line, but I have a feeling it won’t be,” Arnold said.
“It’s going to be tough,” Commissioner Dale Ballinger agreed.
Kentucky Tourism Cabinet officials project the hospitality industry will take at least a 33 percent hit in revenues this year, officials said.
The commission was slated to revisit the tourism budget again Wednesday at a special called meeting.
In other business, the commission discussed the future of tourism advertising, selecting two firms to move forward in the selection process for a new agency. Commissioners voted to select between Digital Tulip and Right Place Media.
While some commission members preferred Digital Tulip because the firm seemed to meet all of the city’s state needs, Arnold questioned whether Digital Tulip was too expensive.
The commission discussed the choice again at Wednesday’s meeting.
