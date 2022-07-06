While many coaches are parents enjoying the opportunity to instruct their children on the ins and outs of baseball, Sean Quinlan, Coach Q to many, roams the dugouts of the Berea Youth League simply because he loves the sport and enjoys passing on his love of the game.
Coach Q first became associated with the Berea Youth League eight years ago after a chance meeting with the league president’s wife during parent confidentiality training for the Madison County School System.
“She mentioned that one of the coaches needed some help,” Coach Q said. “My children were older, and I had the time. I showed up the first time, and little 6-7-year olds looked at me and asked, ‘Is your name Sean? Are you gonna be our new coach?’ I felt like Buttermaker off the Bad News Bears. We didn’t win a game that year, butyou would have never known after our final loss. They had Gatorade smiles and had fun.”
Coach Q’s love for baseball goes back to his childhood in Bowie, Maryland.
“(Bowie) was a baseball powerhouse,” he explained. “I have many great memories of baseball and the fathers that got involved and helped myself and others learn the game. We were taught the game very well. Once I was told there was a need for coaches and I had time to coach, I felt it was time to give back.”
Coach Q has one goal when coaching youngsters. He wants them to have fun and learn the fundamentals of the game he loves.
“I want my players to want to come to the park,” Coach Q said. “I do not want parents to struggle with their children to bring them to the park. If we can learn, practice and have fun, we are doing well.”
Like most, Coach Q enjoys winning, but doesn’t stress about winning until the playoffs roll around.
“I have only won one championship, but many second places,” he said. “I try to focus on making the best play in front of you, and if we do that, we can win.”
His reward is watching the players he’s coached over the years get better at baseball.
“I love when they execute what we have worked on in practice in a game,” he said. “I try to look at the individual successes of each player. I like seeing my old players at the park and giving me updates on how their new teams are currently doing.”
Coach Q works at Madison Southern’s Youth Service Center and frequently runs into former players.
“Several of my old players, and others I have gotten to know over the years, are now in high school,” he said. “I continue to nurture the relationships and want to see them do their best. In the last two seasons, I brought back some players that played for me when they were 7-8 years old to help as assistant coaches. This has been great for them and our team. My little fellas have someone to look up to like a big brother.”
Having worked with youth for more than 30 years, Coach Q said he has no plans to stop coaching.
“I like passing on my baseball knowledge and building relationships with the players and families,” he explained. “I enjoy the camaraderie I have built with several other coaches over the years. I look forward to Opening Day each year and plan to continue to coach for a while.”
And coaching in a league that shares his values when training young baseball players is a huge plus and helps make coaching enjoyable.
“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work that the BYL Board does to make the season possible for our kids,” he said. “I would like to thank them for their efforts and making baseball in Berea fun and something the kids look forward to each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.