By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
Less than a week before the 2020-2021 high school basketball season tipped off, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association pushed the start of the season back to early January.
“The Board of Control conducted its third regularly-scheduled meeting of the 2020-21 academic year on Wednesday and elected to postpone the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 4 by unanimous vote,” the KHSAA news release stated. “In congruence with the Governor’s order issued later the same day, official practice for all indoor interscholastic winter sports shall cease on Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and is planned to resume on Monday, Dec. 14. This cessation will apply to all indoor interscholastic sports at all school levels, including but not limited to basketball, bowling, competitive cheer, dance, indoor track and field, swimming, and wrestling.”
Area high school coaches reacted as expected, expressing disappointment for the players and understanding that a safe season is the most important thing.
“It is disappointing that the season will be pushed back,” Berea girls coach Dammian Stepp said. “I support the delay as a means of preparing for the challenges ahead.”
Stepp went on to say his squad has been working hard in preparation for the upcoming season.
“I am glad to see the fall sports get to complete their season,” Stepp said. “I hope the governor, KHSAA, and school administration will do everything in their power to allow similar opportunities for winter sports athletes.”
Madison Southern boys coach Austin Newton said his team knows the situation is fluid and to be grateful for any chance to play.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to play, and I tell my team every day to take advantage of every opportunity we get to be together because you never know when it will be your last,” Newton said.
According to the KHSAA’s news release, details regarding any allowances for indoor interscholastic sports, which will be restricted before Dec. 14, will be distributed to the membership before the Governor’s ordered shutdown school-related in-person activity on Friday, Nov. 20. The season calendar for each winter sport and current virus data and any potential adjustments to the start and end dates for spring sports, will be reviewed in a follow-up meeting of the Board of Control currently scheduled for December 10th. The Board’s approved motion for basketball also included authorizing the Association to attempt to negotiate the dates for the Girls’ and Boys’ Sweet 16 during NFHS calendar weeks 37 and 38, and is pending final confirmation of specific available dates with the Lexington Center and Rupp Arena.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.